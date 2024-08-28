NFL on ESPN: Bill Belichick, Eight-Time Super Bowl Champion, Set for Multiple Appearances, New Show Through Agreements with Omaha Productions and The Pat McAfee Show  

New Multiplatform Series: Peyton Manning and Belichick Join Forces, Analyze Upcoming Monday Night Football Matchups

The Pat McAfee Show: Belichick to Appear Each Monday During the Season

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli: Belichick Becomes a Featured Guest on all 11 Editions

Eight-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick will bring his unprecedented football pedigree to ESPN this NFL season through Belichick’s separate agreements with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and The Pat McAfee Show. The highly-decorated, record-setting football icon will join The Pat McAfee Show (12 – 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, 2-3 p.m. on YouTube and ESPN+) each Monday, be a featured guest for all 11 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecasts (ESPN2 and ESPN+) and launch a new, multiplatform show with Peyton Manning.

Each Belichick appearance, as well as the debut of the ESPN+ Original Series The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, begins around Week 1.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick will premiere on Friday, Sept. 6, with the multi-time Super Bowl-winning QB and head coach providing a film room, schematic breakdown of the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, days before the Week 1 marquee matchup on Monday Night Football (September 9, 8 p.m. ET).

Throughout the season, the 30-minute show will release a new episode on Fridays which precede a Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast, with each edition of The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick singularly focusing on the two teams playing on Monday Night Football in that given week. As such, there will be 11 editions of the ESPN+ Original Series in the inaugural season, the same number of editions as Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

Each episode of The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, produced in conjunction with NFL Films, will follow a similar approach as the two former foes turned teammates dissect the upcoming Monday Night Football game in the film room, focusing on team and player tendencies and gameplan approach for both teams. All episodes will debut on ESPN+ and air on ESPN2 multiple times leading into Monday Night Football. Excerpts will be showcased on ESPN programming, including multiple studio shows.

Belichick Joins Peyton and Eli Throughout the First Half on the ManningCast

Each episode of The Breakdown will set the stage for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, where Belichick will join the Emmy award-winning show as a featured guest. Belichick will regularly come on with Peyton and Eli shortly after the game is underway and join the Super Bowl-winning brothers during the first half. In the second half, Peyton and Eli will bring on additional guests from both inside and outside the sports world, including pop culture icons.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns with the Jets-49ers matchup in Week 1 (September 9 on ESPN2 and ESPN+). The remaining schedule for the alternate telecast will be announced in the coming days.

Belichick joins The Pat McAfee Show Every Monday of the Season

In a separate agreement with The Pat McAfee Show, Belichick will join McAfee each Monday of the NFL season, for an extended conversation on all things NFL, including reaction to the week’s headlining game results, storylines and more. Belichick’s first appearance on the progrum came during the fifth annual Draft Spectacular, which drew record-breaking viewership across social platforms.

