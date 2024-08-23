NWSL on ESPN Platforms Resumes with Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage, Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

First NWSL telecast on ESPN platforms in post-Paris 2024 matches featuring Olympians

Megan Rapinoe’s jersey retirement, exclusively on ESPN+

Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Alexis Nunes to air three 30-minute postgame shows live

The NWSL on ESPN platforms returns after the Paris Olympics 2024 break, during which 27 or so NWSL players earned winners’ medals—gold, silver, and bronze—for the final stretch of nine regular season matches across ESPN linear television and digital platforms. Led by the U.S. Women’s National Team Gold-winning players at Paris 2024, seven who featured on Brazil’s Silver-winning squad, and two who won Bronze with Germany, the NWSL had more than 55 players who represented 11 of the 12 national teams in the 2024 Olympics.

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, the Seattle Reign-North Carolina Courage match will kick off the post-Olympics resumption of NWSL on ESPN platforms, live from Seattle’s Lumen Field on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. The match will showcase six Olympians – Seattle’s Jordyn Huitema and Quinn (Canada), hosting Australia’s Cortnee Vine, Brazil’s Kerolin, Germany’s Feli Rauch, and USA’s Casey Murphy. Commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

Leading up to kickoff, ESPN+ will stream the Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement Ceremony live, beginning at 9:40 p.m. During the event at Lumen Field, Seattle Reign will honor Rapinoe’s career by retiring the soccer legend’s iconic number 15 jersey. Rapinoe becomes the first player in the team’s history to have their jersey retired.

A post-game edition of Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Alexis Nunes, the weekly studio program covering professional women’s soccer, will stream live on ESPN+, simulcast on ESPN2. Sunday’s Football W will be the first of three 30-minute postgame specials that will wrap the upcoming three NWSL on ESPN matches and look ahead to the post-Olympics season.

Top players from the USA-Brazil “Gold Medal Game” expected to feature across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes for the rest of the season will include U.S. Women’s National Team’s “Triple Espresso” – Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), and Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle(NJ/NY Gotham FC), goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), and more. Brazil’s silver medalists include Marta, Adriana, Rafaelle, and Angelina (Orlando Pride), Ludmilla (Chicago Red Stars), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), and Tarciane (Houston Dash).

Post-Paris 2024 Olympics NWSL on ESPN Platforms Matches :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sun, Aug 25 9:45 p.m. Megan Rapinoe’s Jersey Retirement ESPN+ 10 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12 a.m. overnight Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar – Postgame Special ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 8 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. (approx.) Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar – Postgame Special ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 15 1 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash ESPN2, ESPN+ 3 p.m. (approx.) Futbol W with Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar – Postgame Special ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 22 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Oct 6 5 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 13 5 p.m. Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 20 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 3 3 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 3 5:30 p.m. San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to Change

