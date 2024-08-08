PENN Entertainment to Grow ESPN BET Footprint with Eight Rebranded Retail Sportsbook Locations

PENN Entertainment announced today that it plans to rebrand eight of its retail sportsbooks in sports-centric markets to ESPN BET. The upcoming brand conversions will help to further brand connectivity and create meaningful cross-sell opportunities between the casino and ESPN BET.

Each sportsbook features a premium viewing area and dining options, providing a unique experience for sports fans to be able to keep up with all the action. The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook,” subject to all regulatory approvals, includes:

Estimated to open in August 2024

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway (KS)

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge (LA)

Plainridge Park Casino (MA)

Estimated to open in September 2024

Hollywood Casino Columbus (OH)

Hollywood Casino Perryville (MD)

Hollywood Casino Toledo (OH)

L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (LA)

Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City (LA)

The first ESPN BET branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.