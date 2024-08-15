SEC Network Reveals 2024 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates

This fall, SEC Network is home to 60 total SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches as ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports continues with a new-look Southeastern Conference following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

SEC Network Soccer
SEC Network’s soccer schedule features 26 matches, beginning with Iowa at Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

This season, Thursday evenings will display doubleheader SEC action, with games starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for viewers, with a tripleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 27.

Seven SEC squads are highlighted in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll – No. 14 Georgia, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 20 Alabama, No. 21 South Carolina and No. 25 Texas A&M – all of whom have numerous appearances across ESPN platforms.

The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.

SEC Network Volleyball
SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will serve up nearly three dozen regular season matches, starting with UCLA at Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Fans can find matches weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The two-time defending NCAA Champion Texas Longhorns were selected to win the 2024 SEC title in their first season in the league, while Florida was picked to finish second according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

ESPN continues to be the industry-leader in women’s sports, with a stacked fall volleyball lineup setting up the 2024-25 collegiate campaign. The 2024 slate highlights five of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season, including No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 19 Florida.

2024 SEC Network Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Sun, Aug 25 2 p.m. Iowa at Texas
Sun, Sep 8 Noon Ohio State at Auburn
Sun, Sep 8 2 p.m. Florida State at Florida
Thu, Sep 19 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri
Thu, Sep 26 7 p.m. Texas at Ole Miss
Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State
Thu, Oct 10 7 p.m. Alabama at Auburn
Thu, Oct 10 9 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas
Sun, Oct 13 5 p.m. Georgia at Florida
Sun, Oct 13 7 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU
Thu, Oct 24 9 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Sun, Oct 27 2 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 27 4 p.m. LSU at Missouri
Sun, Oct 27 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Sun, Nov 3 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Sun, Nov 3 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Sun, Nov 3 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Sun, Nov 3 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Tue, Nov 5 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Nov 5 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Nov 5 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Nov 5 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Thu, Nov 7 4:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
Thu, Nov 7 7 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
Sun, Nov 10 2:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)

 

2024 SEC Network Volleyball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Thu, Sep 5 7 p.m. UCLA at Tennessee
Thu, Sep 5 9 p.m. Indiana at Texas
Fri, Sep 6 7 p.m. Penn State at Kentucky
Sun, Sep 22 3 p.m. Buffalo at Florida
Wed, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee
Wed, Sep 25 9 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas
Fri, Sep 27 7 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina
Fri, Sep 27 9 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn
Sun, Sep 29 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas
Sun, Sep 29 3 p.m. Texas at LSU
Sun, Sep 29 5 p.m. Alabama at Auburn
Wed, Oct 2 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 6 1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 6 3 p.m. Georgia at Alabama
Sun, Oct 13 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia
Sun, Oct 13 3 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State
Fri, Oct 18 9 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M
Sun, Oct 20 1 p.m. Oklahoma at South Carolina
Sun, Oct 20 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri
Wed, Oct 23 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Fri, Oct 25 7 p.m. Tennessee at Florida
Wed, Oct 30 8 p.m. Florida at Arkansas
Fri, Nov 1 9 p.m. Missouri at Texas
Wed, Nov 6 8 p.m. Georgia at Missouri
Sun, Nov 10 4:30 p.m. LSU at Kentucky
Sun, Nov 10 6:30 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri
Wed, Nov 13 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma
Sun, Nov 17 1 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Sun, Nov 17 3 p.m. Arkansas at LSU
Wed, Nov 20 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn
Sun, Nov 24 2 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee
Sun, Nov 24 4 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky
Sun, Nov 24 6 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma
Wed, Nov 27 8 p.m. Tennessee at Texas

About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC NationMarty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouthSEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

