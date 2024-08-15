SEC Network Reveals 2024 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates
This fall, SEC Network is home to 60 total SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches as ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports continues with a new-look Southeastern Conference following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
SEC Network Soccer
SEC Network’s soccer schedule features 26 matches, beginning with Iowa at Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.
This season, Thursday evenings will display doubleheader SEC action, with games starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for viewers, with a tripleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 27.
Seven SEC squads are highlighted in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll – No. 14 Georgia, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 20 Alabama, No. 21 South Carolina and No. 25 Texas A&M – all of whom have numerous appearances across ESPN platforms.
The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.
SEC Network Volleyball
SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will serve up nearly three dozen regular season matches, starting with UCLA at Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Fans can find matches weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The two-time defending NCAA Champion Texas Longhorns were selected to win the 2024 SEC title in their first season in the league, while Florida was picked to finish second according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
ESPN continues to be the industry-leader in women’s sports, with a stacked fall volleyball lineup setting up the 2024-25 collegiate campaign. The 2024 slate highlights five of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season, including No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 19 Florida.
2024 SEC Network Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Sun, Aug 25
|2 p.m.
|Iowa at Texas
|Sun, Sep 8
|Noon
|Ohio State at Auburn
|Sun, Sep 8
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|Thu, Sep 19
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|Thu, Sep 26
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Ole Miss
|Fri, Oct 4
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|Thu, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|Thu, Oct 10
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|Sun, Oct 13
|5 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|Sun, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
|Thu, Oct 24
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
|Thu, Oct 24
|9 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|Sun, Oct 27
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 27
|4 p.m.
|LSU at Missouri
|Sun, Oct 27
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|Sun, Nov 3
|12:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|3 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|5:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|8 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Tue, Nov 5
|12:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|3 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|5:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|8 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Thu, Nov 7
|4:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Thu, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Sun, Nov 10
|2:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)
2024 SEC Network Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, Sep 5
|7 p.m.
|UCLA at Tennessee
|Thu, Sep 5
|9 p.m.
|Indiana at Texas
|Fri, Sep 6
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Kentucky
|Sun, Sep 22
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo at Florida
|Wed, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Tennessee
|Wed, Sep 25
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Arkansas
|Fri, Sep 27
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|Fri, Sep 27
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
|Sun, Sep 29
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|Sun, Sep 29
|3 p.m.
|Texas at LSU
|Sun, Sep 29
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|Wed, Oct 2
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 6
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 6
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|Sun, Oct 13
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|Sun, Oct 13
|3 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|Fri, Oct 18
|9 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|Sun, Oct 20
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at South Carolina
|Sun, Oct 20
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
|Wed, Oct 23
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|Fri, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Florida
|Wed, Oct 30
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Arkansas
|Fri, Nov 1
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas
|Wed, Nov 6
|8 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|Sun, Nov 10
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU at Kentucky
|Sun, Nov 10
|6:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Missouri
|Wed, Nov 13
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Oklahoma
|Sun, Nov 17
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|Sun, Nov 17
|3 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
|Wed, Nov 20
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|Sun, Nov 24
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|Sun, Nov 24
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas at Kentucky
|Sun, Nov 24
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma
|Wed, Nov 27
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Texas
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.