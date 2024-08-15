SEC Network Reveals 2024 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates

This fall, SEC Network is home to 60 total SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches as ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports continues with a new-look Southeastern Conference following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

SEC Network Soccer

SEC Network’s soccer schedule features 26 matches, beginning with Iowa at Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

This season, Thursday evenings will display doubleheader SEC action, with games starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for viewers, with a tripleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 27.

Seven SEC squads are highlighted in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll – No. 14 Georgia, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 20 Alabama, No. 21 South Carolina and No. 25 Texas A&M – all of whom have numerous appearances across ESPN platforms.

The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.

SEC Network Volleyball

SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will serve up nearly three dozen regular season matches, starting with UCLA at Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Fans can find matches weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The two-time defending NCAA Champion Texas Longhorns were selected to win the 2024 SEC title in their first season in the league, while Florida was picked to finish second according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

ESPN continues to be the industry-leader in women’s sports, with a stacked fall volleyball lineup setting up the 2024-25 collegiate campaign. The 2024 slate highlights five of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2023 season, including No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 19 Florida.

2024 SEC Network Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sun, Aug 25 2 p.m. Iowa at Texas Sun, Sep 8 Noon Ohio State at Auburn Sun, Sep 8 2 p.m. Florida State at Florida Thu, Sep 19 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri Thu, Sep 26 7 p.m. Texas at Ole Miss Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State Thu, Oct 10 7 p.m. Alabama at Auburn Thu, Oct 10 9 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Sun, Oct 13 5 p.m. Georgia at Florida Sun, Oct 13 7 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU Thu, Oct 24 9 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma Sun, Oct 27 2 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky Sun, Oct 27 4 p.m. LSU at Missouri Sun, Oct 27 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M Sun, Nov 3 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Sun, Nov 3 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Sun, Nov 3 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Sun, Nov 3 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Tue, Nov 5 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Nov 5 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Nov 5 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Nov 5 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Thu, Nov 7 4:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) Thu, Nov 7 7 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) Sun, Nov 10 2:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)

2024 SEC Network Volleyball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Sep 5 7 p.m. UCLA at Tennessee Thu, Sep 5 9 p.m. Indiana at Texas Fri, Sep 6 7 p.m. Penn State at Kentucky Sun, Sep 22 3 p.m. Buffalo at Florida Wed, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee Wed, Sep 25 9 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas Fri, Sep 27 7 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina Fri, Sep 27 9 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn Sun, Sep 29 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Arkansas Sun, Sep 29 3 p.m. Texas at LSU Sun, Sep 29 5 p.m. Alabama at Auburn Wed, Oct 2 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky Sun, Oct 6 1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky Sun, Oct 6 3 p.m. Georgia at Alabama Sun, Oct 13 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia Sun, Oct 13 3 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State Fri, Oct 18 9 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M Sun, Oct 20 1 p.m. Oklahoma at South Carolina Sun, Oct 20 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri Wed, Oct 23 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State Fri, Oct 25 7 p.m. Tennessee at Florida Wed, Oct 30 8 p.m. Florida at Arkansas Fri, Nov 1 9 p.m. Missouri at Texas Wed, Nov 6 8 p.m. Georgia at Missouri Sun, Nov 10 4:30 p.m. LSU at Kentucky Sun, Nov 10 6:30 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri Wed, Nov 13 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma Sun, Nov 17 1 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss Sun, Nov 17 3 p.m. Arkansas at LSU Wed, Nov 20 8 p.m. Florida at Auburn Sun, Nov 24 2 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee Sun, Nov 24 4 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky Sun, Nov 24 6 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma Wed, Nov 27 8 p.m. Tennessee at Texas

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.