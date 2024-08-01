SEC Network Special “Decade of Dominance” Debuts Aug. 14, Highlighting Unrelenting Success of SEC Football

The gridiron reign of Southeastern Conference football will be front and center with the debut of “Decade of Dominance” on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The film’s debut coincides with the 10-year anniversary of SEC Network.

Led by Emmy Award-winning director Rory Karpf and narrated by country music star Luke Bryan, “Decade of Dominance” was created to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff and highlight the success the SEC has had across the last decade.

“Decade of Dominance” will relive one of the most exceptional eras in SEC football, with behind-the-scenes moments, mic’d up sound and interviews with those who played pivotal roles in the greatness. Viewers will hear from Heisman Trophy winners Derrick Henry, Joe Burrow and DeVonta Smith, as well as Patrick Queen, Justin Jefferson, Kirby Smart, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Mac Jones, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey as they watch their past selves compete on college football’s biggest stage.

“We made the creative decision to tell this story in a non-linear fashion”, said Karpf. “We wanted to look at the specific characteristics that factored into the SEC having so much success in the CFP era. Watching this footage was a real treat for the players and we were able to get some awesome reactions, along with never before told stories. That’s what is so cool in getting to be a documentary filmmaker, it never turns out exactly the way you envision when starting out. It’s one of the joys for me of nonfiction storytelling.”

The film will feature those notable playmakers watching their younger selves on screen, reminiscing about their time in in the SEC and highlighting exclusive clips that feature unique sound and access with coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban, along with Burrow, Davis and Henry.

In the 10 years of the College Football Playoff, the Southeastern Conference has amassed 12 appearances and six National Championships – the most of any league.

Additional SEC Network 10-Year Programming

To honor SEC Network’s 10th Anniversary on Aug. 14, the network has a variety of plans to celebrate the last decade:

The first-ever SEC Now will re-air at Midnight on the 14th to kick off the celebrations

Special editions of both The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, which focus on the unique stories and personalities from the last 10 years

Viewers can tune in to SEC Network all day, catching College Football Playoff moments of glory from 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs all hoisted that coveted trophy

The network will unveil its SECN 10 Year Anniversary logo, which will be used throughout the day’s programming

Filmmaker Bio

Rory Karpf is a four-time Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker who has collaborated with notable talents such as Tom Cruise, Kevin Costner, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Paul Newman, Vin Diesel, Peyton Manning, Rob Lowe and Dana White. His documentary work includes the ESPN 30 for 30 films “I Hate Christian Laettner,” “Nature Boy,” and “Tim Richmond: To the Limit.” Rory also directed the SEC Storied films “The Book of Manning,” “Herschel” and “Thunder and Lightning.” Rory’s first scripted feature as a writer and director, “Grace Point” is due out in January 2025. He lives in Charlotte, N.C. with his wife Michele and two sons.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.