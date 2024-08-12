SportsCenter’s Anchors Set to Take Over First Take for Three Days

ESPN’s weekday morning studio debate show First Take featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will feature a lineup of SportsCenter anchors in a special three-day takeover event. From Tuesday, August 13, through Thursday, August 15, viewers will see some of their favorite SportsCenter anchors bring their unique perspectives to First Take.

Lineup:

Tuesday, August 13: Matt Barrie and Shae Cornette

Matt Barrie and Shae Cornette Wednesday, August 14: Elle Duncan

Elle Duncan Thursday, August 15: Randy Scott, Gary Striewski, Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves

“I’m excited to welcome the tremendous talent from SportsCenter this week,” said Stephen A. Smith. “First Take is a melting pot of ideas and personalities, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to combine two of ESPN’s flagship brands together.”

First Take will be hosted by Christine Williamson on Tuesday, August 13 and Molly Qerim Wednesday, August 14 – 15. Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo will join the show Wednesday, August 14, bringing his trademark passion and expertise to his weekly spot.

“We’re all Iooking forward to not only bringing the fun we have on SportsCenter to a new audience,” said Randy Scott. “We’re also excited to see for ourselves that Stephen A., Molly, and Mad Dog are, in fact, real people and not just brilliant sports media legends created in a lab somewhere.”

First Take had 23 consecutive months of year-over-year growth, with five of the show’s top 10 months airing within this timespan. Additionally, six of the show’s top 10 episodes of all time aired during this stretch.

