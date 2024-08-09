SportsCenter’s SC Featured to Highlight the Landmark Case for Gender Equality in Little League Baseball

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the ruling, Sunday’s “SC Featured” segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter will explore the historic moment in 1974 when Little League Baseball opened its doors to girls, a pivotal decision that came amid the momentum of the Women’s Liberation Movement.

“I Just Want to Play Baseball” delves into the legal battles that led to this monumental change. After losing key lawsuits in New Jersey and Massachusetts in early 1974, and facing increasing legal pressure nationwide, Little League officially permitted girls to participate in Little League Baseball on June 12, 1974. This ruling marked a significant step forward for gender equality in sports.

Fifty years later, the segment, reported by Andrea Adelson, reflects on the impact of this decision on the lives of female athletes and the legacy it has left in the world of youth sports. It will feature interviews with pioneers who fought for the inclusion of girls in Little League, as well as players who have benefited from this historic ruling.

“I Just Want to Play Baseball” will debut Sunday, August 11 during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout Sunday and Monday.

-30-

Media Contacts: [email protected]