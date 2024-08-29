The Walt Disney Company Announces 100 Exclusive National Hockey League Games Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu Beginning October 8

ESPN Opening Night Tripleheader: St Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club Hosts Chicago Blackhawks in Franchise Debut

NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns October 22

4 Nations Face-Off Begins Feb. 13 on ESPN and ABC

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series March 1 on ESPN

Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin Mid-April

NHL Power Play on ESPN+: 1,050+ Out-of-Market Games Available Throughout the Season

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) today announced its 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, with 100 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu. Additionally, ESPN and TWDC will present the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, 4 Nations Face-Off, 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and will drop the puck on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning in mid-April before concluding the season with an NHL Conference Final series in May.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will premiere October 8 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ahead of ESPN’s season-opening tripleheader and will be presented weekly this fall on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

NHL Opening Night on ESPN and ESPN+

The NHL 2024-25 season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 8, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+.

The puck drops at 4:30 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues and Drew Bannister – entering his first full season as head coach – begin the season hosted by the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena with newly-signed 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Montour along with forward Matty Beniers, who recently inked a seven-year extension with the team.

At 7 p.m., the defending 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Selke Trophy winning center Aleksander Barkov host the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Second Round. Prior to the game, the Florida Panthers will see their first championship banner raised at Amerant Bank Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

Following at 10 p.m., the Utah Hockey Club makes its highly-anticipated franchise debut in its new home of Salt Lake City, Utah, with newly-added defensemen Ian Cole and Mikhail Sergachev as they host the Chicago Blackhawks and 2024 Calder Memorial Trophy winner Connor Bedard for a Central Division matchup.

NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns on Oct. 22

Following the successful debut of last season’s inaugural NHL Frozen Frenzy, a special night of hockey featuring all 32 teams in action returns on Oct. 22. Led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader – beginning at 6 p.m. ET – featuring the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN/ESPN+).

The additional 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night. With every team in action, ESPN2 will again provide a whip-around show with live look-ins on every game, showcasing the best plays, hits and goals of the night.

4 Nations Face-Off

In lieu of NHL All-Star weekend this season, the league’s regular-season schedule will take a break when the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off drops the puck Feb. 12-20. Four teams of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden will compete in a round-robin tournament consisting of seven total games played over a nine-day period in Montreal at the Bell Centre and in Boston at the TD Garden. The event will mark the first best-on-best hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

ESPN and ABC will present coverage for three games in Montreal and the championship game in Boston, beginning Feb. 13.

4 Nations Face-Off Game Schedule on ESPN and ABC :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Thu, Feb. 13 8 p.m. USA vs. Finland ESPN Sat, Feb. 15 1 p.m. Finland vs. Sweden ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 15 8 p.m. USA vs. Canada ABC, ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 8 p.m. Championship Game ESPN

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns March 1 at Ohio Stadium, more affectionately known as “The Horseshoe” and home of the Ohio State University football team in Columbus, Ohio. This season’s outdoor matchup will feature the state of Michigan’s Detroit Red Wings facing off against Ohio’s Columbus Blue Jackets in a hockey-style rendition of the traditional Ohio State-Michigan college football rivalry, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be accessible through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

Exclusive Game Highlights :



‘Ovechkin Watch’

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals enters the season with 853 career goals – 42 goals away from breaking NHL all-time leading goal scorer Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 – and will make four exclusive game appearances in the final push of the regular season.

Feb. 22 – Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC, ESPN+)

– Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC, ESPN+) April 10 – Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (ESPN+/Hulu)

– Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (ESPN+/Hulu) April 15 – Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (ESPN)

– Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (ESPN) April 17 – Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (ESPN)

Full TWDC 2024-25 NHL Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Tue, Oct. 8 4:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 8 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 10 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 10 10:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 11 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Tue, Oct. 15 10 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN Thu, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 22 6 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 22 8:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 22 11 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 25 8:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+ Tues, Oct. 29 7:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ESPN Tues, Oct. 29 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN Thu, Oct. 31 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+ Fri, Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 12 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 19 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 21 8:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Utah Hockey Club ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 12 8:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 19 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 20 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 27 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN2 Fri, Dec. 27 9:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Hockey Club ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 29 8:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Thu, Jan. 2 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Sat, Jan. 4 12 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ABC, ESPN+ Sun, Jan. 5 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+ Sat, Jan. 11 1 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers ESPN Thu, Jan. 16 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Tue, Jan. 21 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 8 p.m. Utah Hockey Club vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Fri, Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Tue, Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 28 10 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Sat, Feb. 1 1 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 1 3:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 10:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 6 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 6 10 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 8 3:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 22 12:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 22 3 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 27 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+ Sat, March 1 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, March 1 6 p.m. 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN Tue, March 4 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+ Thu, March 6 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Thu, March 6 9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators ESPN Sat, March 8 12:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers ABC, ESPN+ Sat, March 8 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ABC, ESPN+ Mon, March 10 6:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ Tue, March 11 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Tue, March 11 10:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+ Thu, March 13 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Sat, March 15 3 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Tue, March 18 9 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators ESPN Thu, March 20 7:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+ Sat, March 22 8 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights ABC, ESPN+ Mon, March 24 7:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Tue, March 25 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+ Thu, March 27 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Sat, March 29 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Sun, March 30 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Tue, April 1 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Thu, April 3 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+ Sat, April 5 12:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils ABC, ESPN+ Sat, April 5 3 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sun, April 6 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN Tue, April 8 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN Tue, April 8 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Thu, April 10 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ Thu, April 10 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ Sat, April 12 12:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ABC, ESPN+ Sat, April 12 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes ABC, ESPN+ Sun, April 13 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN Mon, April 14 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN Tue, April 15 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders ESPN Tue, April 15 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Thu, April 17 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN

*Please note, game schedule may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and details, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

