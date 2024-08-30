Top LALIGA, Bundesliga and Eredivisie Matches on ESPN Platforms This Week

Top Matchday 4 Matchups in LALIGA: Barca-Valladolid; Real Madrid-Betis; Athletic Club-Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

FC Barcelona is off to a fast 3-0 start to the season, led by the pairing of strikers Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and the 17-year-old prodigy Lamin Yamal. Barcelona hosts Real Valladolid for its fourth match in the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Moises Llorens and Gemma Soler reporting from Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Nico Williams and Athletic Club hosts Atlético de Madrid, led by French international Antoine Griezmann, live at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Richard Mendez and Oscar Pareja (Spanish).

The reigning LALIGA champions Real Madrid and its collection of stars – Mbappe, Vini Jr. and others – will host Real Betis on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Madrid correspondents Alex Kirkland and Martin Ainstein will report from the stadium.

LALIGA – Matchday 4 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Aug 31 11 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Vallecano ESPN+ 1 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. CD Leganés vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Villareal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 1 11 a.m. Deportivo Alavés vs. UD Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. CA Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-RB Leipzig, FC Bayern München-SC Freiburg this Weekend on ESPN+

The Bundesliga clubs – Bayer Leverkusen, FC Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig – won their first matches of the new season.

The weekend’s top matchups are Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig (Saturday at 12:30 p.m.) and FC Bayern München vs. SC Freiburg (Sunday at 11:30 a.m.), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The second Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season will be on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: VfB Stuttgart-FSV Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt-TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Weder Bremen-Borussia Dortmund, VfL Bochum-Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Holstein Kiel-Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga Matchday 2 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 30 2:20 p.m. FC Union Berlin vs. St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, Aug 31 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Sep 1 9:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles, Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+

After winning the Eredivisie title with only one loss last season, PSV Eindhoven and its triad of U.S. players (Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi) have scored 15 goals in the team’s first three wins of the season – the only team with an unblemished record in the three matches played this season. PSV hosts Go Ahead Eagles Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 4 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 30 1:55 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ Sun, Sep 1 6:10 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 10:40p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+

*Subject to change

