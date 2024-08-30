Top Rank Presents: Undisputed Super Bantamweight Championship Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, Inoue vs. Doheny, will be presented live this Tuesday, September 3, at a special early start time of 5:45 a.m. ET/ 2:45 a.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Naoya “The Monster” Inoue will make defense number two of his undisputed super bantamweight crown against former world champion TJ Doheny.

Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion and pound-for-pound standout, has made Ariake Arena his boxing home in recent years. It’s where he knocked out Paul Butler to win the undisputed bantamweight title in December 2022, defeated Stephen Fulton for two super bantamweight titles in July 2023, and dominated Marlon Tapales for the undisputed crown last December. Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs) is 4-0 when fighting on Japanese soil, including a knockout win over Bryl Bayogos on the Inoue-Luis Nery undercard at Tokyo Dome in May.

In the co-feature, WBO bantamweight world champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) will make his first title defense against former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs).

Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

