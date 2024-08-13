WNBA on ESPN Resumes Action on Thursday, August 15

Following the Olympic break that saw the USA Basketball Women’s National Team bring home gold, the WNBA tips off its final stretch of the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 15, as the Los Angeles Sparks host the league leading New York Liberty at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. New York is led by Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, members of the United States’ gold-medal winning team in the 2024 Olympic women’s 5×5 basketball competition; Los Angeles is led by Dearica Hamby, who earned a bronze medal with the U.S. women’s 3×3 team.

Additionally, the remainder of the WNBA broadcast schedule on ESPN platforms will see the Seattle Storm visiting the Indiana Fever on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN and a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch between the Aces and the Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Additional Programming

WNBA Hoop Streams presented by Google returns on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 8:30 p.m. as Christine Williamson, Ari Chambers, and Rebecca Lobo preview that evening’s Liberty at Sparks matchup exclusively on ESPN digital platforms.

WNBA Countdown presented by Google will provide coverage ahead of the August 15 matchup between the Liberty and Sparks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2 as well as the August 21 matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on ESPN and will lead into the September 8 matchup between the Aces and Liberty at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Additionally, Off Day with LaChina Robinson returns for the August 21 edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google with Skylar Diggins-Smith as a special guest.

