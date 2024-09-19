ACC Network to Unveil 2024-25 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Schedules During Nothing But Net Primetime Specials on Tuesday, Sept. 24

ACC Women’s Basketball Schedule Release at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Men’s Basketball Schedule Release at 8 p.m.

The 2024-25 ACC women’s and men’s basketball schedules will be unveiled during back-to-back one-hour Nothing But Net primetime specials on Tuesday, Sept. 24 on ACC Network. The specials will provide a first look at the ACC game dates, times and networks for the season, breaking down key rivalries and top matchups ahead of the ACC’s first season as an 18-team conference.

Justin Walters will host the women’s schedule release show at 7 p.m. ET, joined by analysts Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw. The men’s schedule release follows at 8 p.m. with Taylor Tannebaum hosting alongside analysts Luke Hancock, Seth Greenberg and Randolph Childress.

The schedules of all 18 women’s and men’s ACC programs will be analyzed during the specials with the crews offering predictions on the teams and players to watch during the upcoming season.

Prior to Tuesday’s Nothing But Net schedule release shows, ACC PM with host Mark Packer will exclusively reveal the first conference game for each team on Monday, Sept. 23. ACC PM airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Six ACC women’s teams enter the 2024-25 season ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2023-24 ACC Tournament champion Notre Dame (No. 4), Final Four participant NC State (No. 8), Duke (No. 11), Louisville (No. 12), North Carolina (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 18).

On the men’s side, two ACC teams are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – Duke, led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 10), led by 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.

The ACC enters the 2024-25 season looking to continue its remarkable league-wide success of both its women’s and men’s programs. The ACC is the only conference to have at least one women’s and men’s team reach the Final Four in each of the last three seasons, with seven men’s and women’s teams from six different schools achieving that feat.

