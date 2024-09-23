All Eyes on Tuscaloosa as No. 2 Georgia Takes on No. 4 Alabama on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Additional Camera Complement and Technology Planned for Top-Tier Tussle

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Expands to Provide Pregame and Halftime Coverage Under the Lights of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Thirteen Top 25 Teams Set for ESPN Platforms in Week 5

One of the most anticipated regular season showdowns of the season takes center stage in Week 5 on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 2 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN will be utilizing additional cameras and technology for the game, including:

(2) ISO cameras to lock in on every key play

(1) reverse sideline cart that will move up and down the field following the action

(1) Sony 4800 high-frame rate camera that will capture super slow-motion footage from the sidelines

Robotic cameras on each goal line

Additional pylon cameras at the rear of the endzone to provide definitive looks of catches in the back of the endzone

Additional replay capacity for all extra cameras

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from the University of Alabama’s Denny Chimes on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. – noon (8-11 a.m. local) on ESPN and ESPNU. The premier pregame show’s presence will expand Saturday to include pregame and halftime studio wraps of the heavyweight SEC bout on ABC. Host and Alabama alum Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who will make his first appearance in Tuscaloosa with the GameDay crew. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.

Also on ABC this Saturday are conference clashes featuring No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 21 Oklahoma, as ABC is highlighting its second SEC on ABC tripleheader of the season. The sixth-ranked Rebs host Kentucky at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary from Oxford with a Command Center viewing option slated for SEC Network. At 3:30 p.m., the Sooners travel to Auburn for their first SEC road test with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George on the call.

In primetime on Friday, No. 7 Miami faces a conference test at home against Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra announce the all-ACC action.

Eight additional ranked teams are in action across ESPN platforms on Saturday, including:

No. 1 Texas vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network & ESPN Radio TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Ashley Stroehlein

No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

No. 13 USC vs. Wisconsin | 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

No. 14 LSU vs. South Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi

No. 17 Clemson vs. Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | Noon | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (at AT&T Stadium) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the simulcast of No. 2. Georgia at No. 4 Alabama, Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn, 18 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll will make appearances on ESPN+, including three matchups with ranked teams facing each other: No. 2 North Dakota State at No. 15 Illinois State, No. 7 Southern Illinois at No. 6 South Dakota and No. 4 Idaho at No. 12 UC Davis. Other FCS ranked teams playing in Week 5 on ESPN+ include No. 3 Montana State traveling to Idaho State, No. 9 North Dakota hosting Murray State, No. 10 Montana at Eastern Washington and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 5

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Sep 26 7:30 p.m. Army at Temple

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Sep 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 28 Noon Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC/ESPN+/SECN Noon No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN Noon Navy at UAB

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon South Florida at Tulane

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Noon Western Kentucky at Boston College

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber ACC Network Noon Holy Cross at Syracuse

Noah Reed, Craig Haubert ESPN+/ACCNX Noon Harvard at Brown ESPN+ Noon Bucknell at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon Dayton at Marist ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Columbia at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Valparaiso at Morehead State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Colgate at Pennsylvania ESPN+ 1 p.m. Houston Christian at Indiana State ESPN+ 1 p.m. San Diego at Drake ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Ball State at James Madison ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Mercer at Wofford ESPN+ 2 p.m. Yale at Cornell ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southern Illinois at South Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Murray State at North Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Samford at Furman ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Tennessee State at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southern Utah at Austin Peay ESPN+ 2 p.m. Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Alabama at West Georgia ESPN+ 3 p.m. Wisconsin at No. 13 USC

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio 3 p.m. Circle City Classic: North Carolina Central vs.

Norfolk State (from Indianapolis, Ind.)^

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 3 p.m. Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Howard at Princeton ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Dakota State at Illinois State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Youngstown State at Missouri State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Lane ESPN+ 3 p.m. Cal Poly at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas State vs. Sam Houston

(from Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium) ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George ABC/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

(from Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium)

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN 3:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Georgia State

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Louisiana at Wake Forest

Chris Cotter, Rocky Boiman, Coley Harvey ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Massachusetts at Miami (Ohio)

Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Akron at Ohio

Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Shane Sparks ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Liberty at App State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Marshall ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Carolina at Duke

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 4 p.m. UTSA at East Carolina

Richard Cross, Reggie Walker ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sacramento State at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 4 p.m. Northwestern State at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas

TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Ashley Stroehlein SEC Network/ESPN Radio 5 p.m. Old Dominion at Bowling Green

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wagner at Florida Atlantic

Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray, Natalie Kalibat ESPN+ 6 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Florida International ESPN+ 6 p.m. UT Martin at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Montana State at Idaho State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Charleston Southern at Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Portland State at Chattanooga ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fort Valley State at Savannah State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama A&M at Florida A&M ESPN+ 6 p.m. North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stanford at No. 17 Clemson

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 7 p.m. Tulsa at North Texas

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Rice

Ted Emrich, Charlie Strong ESPN+ 7 p.m. UL Monroe at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Davidson at Presbyterian ESPN+ 7 p.m. McKendree at Western Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lamar at Central Arkansas ESPN+ 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at Tarleton State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Texas Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. State Fair Classic: Prairie View A&M

vs. Grambling (from Dallas, Texas) ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Memphis

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7:45 p.m. South Alabama at No. 14 LSU

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi SEC Network 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 8 p.m. Florida State at SMU

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle ACC Network 8 p.m. New Mexico at New Mexico State ESPN+ 8 p.m. McNeese at Weber State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 9 p.m. Abilene Christian at Utah Tech ESPN+ 10 p.m. Idaho at UC Davis ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Arizona at No. 10 Utah

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

^Tape-delayed airing on ESPNU at 11 p.m. ET