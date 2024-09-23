All Eyes on Tuscaloosa as No. 2 Georgia Takes on No. 4 Alabama on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Additional Camera Complement and Technology Planned for Top-Tier Tussle
- College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Expands to Provide Pregame and Halftime Coverage Under the Lights of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Thirteen Top 25 Teams Set for ESPN Platforms in Week 5
One of the most anticipated regular season showdowns of the season takes center stage in Week 5 on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 2 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
ESPN will be utilizing additional cameras and technology for the game, including:
- (2) ISO cameras to lock in on every key play
- (1) reverse sideline cart that will move up and down the field following the action
- (1) Sony 4800 high-frame rate camera that will capture super slow-motion footage from the sidelines
- Robotic cameras on each goal line
- Additional pylon cameras at the rear of the endzone to provide definitive looks of catches in the back of the endzone
- Additional replay capacity for all extra cameras
College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from the University of Alabama’s Denny Chimes on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. – noon (8-11 a.m. local) on ESPN and ESPNU. The premier pregame show’s presence will expand Saturday to include pregame and halftime studio wraps of the heavyweight SEC bout on ABC. Host and Alabama alum Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who will make his first appearance in Tuscaloosa with the GameDay crew. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.
Also on ABC this Saturday are conference clashes featuring No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 21 Oklahoma, as ABC is highlighting its second SEC on ABC tripleheader of the season. The sixth-ranked Rebs host Kentucky at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary from Oxford with a Command Center viewing option slated for SEC Network. At 3:30 p.m., the Sooners travel to Auburn for their first SEC road test with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George on the call.
In primetime on Friday, No. 7 Miami faces a conference test at home against Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra announce the all-ACC action.
Eight additional ranked teams are in action across ESPN platforms on Saturday, including:
- No. 1 Texas vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network & ESPN Radio
- TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
- Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Ashley Stroehlein
- No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
- No. 13 USC vs. Wisconsin | 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- No. 14 LSU vs. South Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
- No. 17 Clemson vs. Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
- No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | Noon | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
- No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (at AT&T Stadium) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the simulcast of No. 2. Georgia at No. 4 Alabama, Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn, 18 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll will make appearances on ESPN+, including three matchups with ranked teams facing each other: No. 2 North Dakota State at No. 15 Illinois State, No. 7 Southern Illinois at No. 6 South Dakota and No. 4 Idaho at No. 12 UC Davis. Other FCS ranked teams playing in Week 5 on ESPN+ include No. 3 Montana State traveling to Idaho State, No. 9 North Dakota hosting Murray State, No. 10 Montana at Eastern Washington and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 5
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Army at Temple
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 28
|Noon
|Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+/SECN
|Noon
|No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Navy at UAB
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|South Florida at Tulane
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Western Kentucky at Boston College
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Syracuse
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Noon
|Harvard at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Bucknell at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Dayton at Marist
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Columbia at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|San Diego at Drake
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Ball State at James Madison
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Mercer at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Yale at Cornell
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Murray State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Samford at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Alabama at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Wisconsin at No. 13 USC
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|Circle City Classic: North Carolina Central vs.
Norfolk State (from Indianapolis, Ind.)^
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Howard at Princeton
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Lane
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Texas State vs. Sam Houston
(from Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium)
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M
(from Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium)
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Georgia State
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Wake Forest
Chris Cotter, Rocky Boiman, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Miami (Ohio)
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Akron at Ohio
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|TCU at Kansas
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Shane Sparks
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Liberty at App State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Marshall
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|UTSA at East Carolina
Richard Cross, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas
TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Ashley Stroehlein
|SEC Network/ESPN Radio
|5 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Bowling Green
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Wagner at Florida Atlantic
Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray, Natalie Kalibat
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UT Martin at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Montana State at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Portland State at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 17 Clemson
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at North Texas
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at Rice
Ted Emrich, Charlie Strong
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Davidson at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|McKendree at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Lamar at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|State Fair Classic: Prairie View A&M
vs. Grambling (from Dallas, Texas)
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Memphis
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at No. 14 LSU
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at SMU
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|New Mexico at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|McNeese at Weber State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Montana at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Idaho at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 10 Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
^Tape-delayed airing on ESPNU at 11 p.m. ET