Bundesliga’s Goaltoberfest: FC Bayern-Leverkusen, LALIGA’s ElDerbi De Madrid on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
Bundesliga’s Goaltoberfest: FC Bayern München-Bayer Leverkusen Exclusively on ESPN+
A showdown between Bundesliga’s top-two teams – reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Munich’s Allianz Arena to face first-ranked FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Last season, head coach Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen won the team’s first Bundesliga title, going undefeated in the league and ending FC Bayern’s record title-winning streak at 11. New head coach Vincent Kompany has led FC Bayern München to four straight wins to kick off the season – the only club in the young season with an unblemished record.
Set in the backdrop of Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer, wine, and carnival festival – in Munich, ESPN’s coverage of the marquee matchup on Saturday will capture the “sense of place” beginning Friday, Sept. 27, with content across digital and social platforms. Highlights of coverage exclusively on ESPN+:
- Friday: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will host the 30-minute ESPN FC pregame special leading into Borussia Dortmund-VfL Bochum 1848 at 2:30 p.m. Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Nedum Onuoha, will report from the 2024 Oktoberfest venue in Munich
- Saturday: Derek Rae, Patrick Owomoyela (English), Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the FC Bayern München-Bayer Leverkusen Murray, Moreno, will host the one-hour ESPN FC pregame at 11:30 a.m., with Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger, and Onuoha, will be pitch-side at Allianz Arena for the pre- and post-game shows.
The fifth Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season begins Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches:Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1, FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli.
Bundesliga Matchday 5 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Sep 27
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 28
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 29
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Top Matchday 8 Matchups in LALIGA: Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Osasuna-Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host their arch-rival Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr., in ElDerbi De Madrid – one of the fiercest rivalries in Spanish football – on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes at Cívitas Metropolitano.
Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Sid Lowe and Rodrigo Faez reporting from site. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Strikers Robert Lewandowski, Lamin Yamal and FC Barcelona travel to El Sadar in Pamplona, to face Osasuna on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match, with reporter Gemma Soler reporting from site. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 8 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Sep 27
|3 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Sep 28
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 29
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Sep 30
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven-Willem II on Sunday
PSV Eindhoven – the only team with an unblemished record in the six matches played this season – face Willem II on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
Eredivisie Matchday 6:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Sep 28
|10:30 a.m.
|Willem II vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|N.E.C. vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 29
|10:45 a.m.
|RKC Waalwijk vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|AZ vs. FC Utrecht
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
