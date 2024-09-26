Bundesliga’s Goaltoberfest: FC Bayern-Leverkusen, LALIGA’s ElDerbi De Madrid on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Bundesliga’s Goaltoberfest: FC Bayern München-Bayer Leverkusen Exclusively on ESPN+

A showdown between Bundesliga’s top-two teams – reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Munich’s Allianz Arena to face first-ranked FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Last season, head coach Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen won the team’s first Bundesliga title, going undefeated in the league and ending FC Bayern’s record title-winning streak at 11. New head coach Vincent Kompany has led FC Bayern München to four straight wins to kick off the season – the only club in the young season with an unblemished record.

Set in the backdrop of Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer, wine, and carnival festival – in Munich, ESPN’s coverage of the marquee matchup on Saturday will capture the “sense of place” beginning Friday, Sept. 27, with content across digital and social platforms. Highlights of coverage exclusively on ESPN+:

Friday: Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will host the 30-minute ESPN FC pregame special leading into Borussia Dortmund-VfL Bochum 1848 at 2:30 p.m. Archie Rhind-Tutt , Thomas Hitzlsperger , and Nedum Onuoha , will report from the 2024 Oktoberfest venue in Munich

and will host the 30-minute ESPN FC pregame special leading into Borussia Dortmund-VfL Bochum 1848 at 2:30 p.m. , , and , will report from the 2024 Oktoberfest venue in Munich Saturday: Derek Rae, Patrick Owomoyela (English), Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the FC Bayern München-Bayer Leverkusen Murray, Moreno, will host the one-hour ESPN FC pregame at 11:30 a.m., with Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger, and Onuoha, will be pitch-side at Allianz Arena for the pre- and post-game shows.

The fifth Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season begins Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches:Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1, FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli.

Bundesliga Matchday 5 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 27 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ Sat, Sep 28 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Sep 29 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Top Matchday 8 Matchups in LALIGA: Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Osasuna-Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host their arch-rival Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr., in ElDerbi De Madrid – one of the fiercest rivalries in Spanish football – on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes at Cívitas Metropolitano.

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Sid Lowe and Rodrigo Faez reporting from site. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Strikers Robert Lewandowski, Lamin Yamal and FC Barcelona travel to El Sadar in Pamplona, to face Osasuna on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match, with reporter Gemma Soler reporting from site. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 8 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 27 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 28 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 29 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sep 30 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven-Willem II on Sunday

PSV Eindhoven – the only team with an unblemished record in the six matches played this season – face Willem II on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 6 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Sep 28 10:30 a.m. Willem II vs. PSV ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. N.E.C. vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ Sun, Sep 29 10:45 a.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. Ajax ESPN+ 2 p.m. AZ vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –