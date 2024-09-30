ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Launches at Hollywood Casino Toledo

Hollywood Casino Toledo unveiled its newly-branded ESPN BET Sportsbook and Restaurant on Friday, Sept. 27. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding continues to provide customers with the ultimate dining, sports viewing, and sports betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET sportsbook, located on the main casino floor next to Final Cut Steakhouse, offers guests 3 betting windows, 19 betting kiosks, 13 video poker machines, and over 40 HDTVs including a 460 square foot jumbotron for viewing the best games – including every pro football game, every week, all season long.

“We are thrilled to bring this premium betting and viewing atmosphere to our customers in the great city of Toledo,” said Brad Hirsch, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Toledo. “Leveraging the ESPN BET brand allows us to deliver an even better experience for our guests not just on the betting side, but the dining and sports viewing side as well. We are looking forward to finding new and exciting ways to activate our ESPN BET space and deliver unique experiences that you can only find here at Hollywood Toledo”

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 jurisdictions, including Ohio. The ESPN BET sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Toledo is one of several branded retail locations scheduled to open across PENN properties this fall, pending applicable regulatory approvals.