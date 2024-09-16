ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Opens at Hollywood Casino Perryville

Hollywood Casino Perryville unveiled its newly-branded ESPN BET Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 15. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding provides customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET Sportsbook, located on the left-hand side of the casino floor at Hollywood Casino Perryville, offers guests 24-hour betting kiosks and a betting counter with live tellers. Just a few feet away, a 7,684-square-foot restaurant provides a full-service dining and entertainment option with a separate entrance from the casino floor, creating a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages. The restaurant features 42 screens ranging from 49” to 75” and 68 feet of programmable TV wall space.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of the ESPN BET brand to our guests, offering a premier sports betting and viewing experience unlike any other in the region,” said Hollywood Casino Perryville General Manager Amy Brennan. “This refreshed space further cements Hollywood Casino Perryville as an entertainment destination, and the ultimate spot for sports enthusiasts to wager on and watch their favorite games.”

Hollywood Casino Perryville hosted the grand opening of ESPN BET Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 15. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the venue before welcoming fans for a full day of football and fun.

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 18 jurisdictions, including Maryland. The ESPN BET sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Perryville is one of several branded retail locations scheduled to open across PENN properties this fall.