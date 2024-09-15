ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Opens at Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City

Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, La. unveiled its newly branded ESPN BET Sportsbook Saturday, Sept. 14. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding provides customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET sportsbook, conveniently located right inside the casino’s main entrance, offers guests a two-level sports betting experience that covers every game around. The sportsbook features a 48-foot video wall, an additional 45 HDTVs, 5 betting kiosks, 3 over-the-counter terminals, and a premium game-time dining menu and daily drink specials.

“We’re thrilled to bring the ESPN BET brand to our casino, offering a premium sports betting and viewing experience to our customers and further establishing Margaritaville Bossier City as a key sports and entertainment destination in the region.” said General Manager and Senior Vice President, Daniel Ihm.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, a formal ribbon cutting was held at ESPN BET Sportsbook. Additionally, PENN Play members who downloaded and registered for the ESPN BET app received ESPN BET swag, plus had a chance to win prizes throughout the watch party between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks.

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 18 jurisdictions, including Louisiana. The ESPN BET sportsbook at Margaritaville Bossier City is one of several branded retail locations scheduled to open across PENN properties this fall, pending applicable regulatory approvals.