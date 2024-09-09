ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Unveiled at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway

ESPN BET has expanded its retail sportsbook with an unveiling at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway Thursday, Aug. 29. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding will continue to provide customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET sportsbook, located at the back of the main casino floor, offers guests 30 betting kiosks, 5 betting windows, 15 video poker machines, and 34 HDTVs, including a 20-foot-long screen for viewing the best games – including every pro football game, every week, all season long.

“We are thrilled to bring the ESPN BET brand to Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, offering our customers a dynamic new way to engage with our distinctive entertainment options,” said Lydia Garvey, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. “Leveraging the ESPN BET brand allows us to better deliver the high-quality experience that both seasoned and new bettors anticipate from our casino. We invite patrons from Kansas, Missouri, and beyond to enjoy the premier sportsbook experience in the Midwest.”

On Thursday, Aug. 29, 810 radio WHB had its broadcast “The Zone” with Jason Anderson and Sterling Holmes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from the ESPN BET Sportsbook. Additionally, customers who placed a bet of $20 or more with their PENN Play card received ESPN BET merchandise and a chance to win a piece of local sports memorabilia.

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 18 jurisdictions, including Kansas. The ESPN BET Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway is one of several branded retail locations opening across PENN properties this fall, pending applicable regulatory approvals.