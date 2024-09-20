ESPN BET Retail Sportsbook Unveiled at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

ESPN BET unveiled a newly-branded retail sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles on Friday, Sept. 20. The refreshed sportsbook with ESPN BET branding continues to provide customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience. The opening of the ESPN BET Sportsbook furthers brand connectivity between PENN Entertainment’s (“PENN”) retail casino and online sports betting platform.

The ESPN BET sportsbook, located next to the hotel tower elevators, offers a gourmet tailgate-inspired menu and over 20 beers on tap which can be enjoyed while surrounded by 36 televisions and a massive 24-foot video wall. ESPN BET features 3 over-the-counter sports betting terminals, 15 sports betting kiosks, 4 slot machines, 6 video poker machines, plus both electronic and traditional table games.

“We are thrilled to bring the ESPN BET brand to L’Auberge Lake Charles, offering our customers a great new way to engage with our vast entertainment options,” said Harold Rowland, Vice President and General Manager. “Leveraging the ESPN BET brand allows us to deliver the high-quality experience that both seasoned and novice bettors anticipate from our resort. We invite guests from Louisiana, Texas, and beyond to enjoy the premier sportsbook experience in the Southwest Louisiana.”

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN. ESPN BET combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 18 jurisdictions, including Louisiana. The ESPN BET sportsbook at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles is one of several branded retail locations scheduled to open across PENN properties this fall.