ESPN Films Greenlights 30 for 30 Documentary on Billie Jean King’s Groundbreaking Legacy

High Res Image | Credit: ©Ellen Griesedieck

ESPN Films has officially greenlit an upcoming 30 for 30 documentary capturing the remarkable story of Billie Jean King, which is now in production with Ridley Scott Associates, and Story Syndicate, in association with Elton John’s Rocket Sports. The legacy of one of America’s first women’s sports stars is unrivaled, yet few people know the real Billie Jean: charismatic, mischievous, indignant, hopeful, stubborn, and determined as ever. This is the unfiltered, untold story of how she broke the rules and proved her critics wrong, told in her own voice and centered around one year that brings it all into focus: 1973.

“At 12 years old I dedicated my life to achieving equality for all,” said Billie Jean King. “That promise to myself has taken me on a journey of a lifetime full of joy, heartbreak, grit and guts. I have worked my entire life for women’s sports to take center stage. Today, girls and women athletes are living my dream. We hope to tell a story that will inspire future generations and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, Bobby Fischer Against the World) and Elizabeth Wolff (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), and from producers Dominic Crossley-Holland, Dan Cogan and Jay de Andrade, the documentary promises to shed new light on King’s life and her transformative impact on sports and society.

“The legacy of Billie Jean King is like none other,” said Liz Garbus. “She is a generational athletic talent, a pioneer in women’s sports, and a leader in the fight for equal pay and against discrimination in sports and society. Her bravery and her chutzpah are unmatched as she risked everything for everyone to have a chance at succeeding. Elizabeth and I are so excited to introduce Billie Jean to a whole new generation of young people who will see they are standing on her shoulders and be inspired to keep fighting for equality.”

“In 1973, Billie Jean King’s story wasn’t only at a tipping point for own legendary career, but for America as well with abortion rights, LGBTIQA+ inclusion, the unfulfilled promise of the Equal Rights Amendment, and the war in Vietnam all at a precipice,” said Elizabeth Wolff. “Billie Jean’s story is America’s story and Liz and I are thrilled to share how it’s just as sweeping and relevant as ever.”

Added Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30: “Billie Jean King’s story is one of breaking barriers and challenging the status quo, and her legacy as a trailblazer continues to inspire generations. This documentary aims to reveal the real Billie Jean – not just the champion on the court, but the relentless advocate for equality and justice. Through her own voice and perspective, audiences will gain insight into her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to change.”

Further details, including the premiere date, will be announced at a later time.

About ESPN Films

Since its inception in March 2008, ESPN Films has been at the forefront of documentary filmmaking, producing over 100 compelling stories in sports. From the award-winning 30 for 30 series to the Academy Award-winning “O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN Films continues to set the standard for excellence in storytelling. With projects like 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied, and “The Last Dance,” ESPN Films has captivated audiences worldwide, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

-30-

Press Contacts:

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]