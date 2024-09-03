ESPN Platforms Present 16 Ranked College Football Teams in Week 2 – ABC Saturday Night Football Features Top 25 Tussle Between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State
Week 2 of college football features a full slate of critical matchups and non-conference clashes across ESPN platforms. In total, more than 75 showdowns are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
16 Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms in Week 2, including a Top 25 thriller between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the 7:30 p.m. ET call from the Queen City, with the top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting live from Bank of America Stadium. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
This week’s SEC on ABC action showcases South Carolina on the road at Kentucky at 3:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the mic, while noon on the network highlights Arkansas and No. 16 Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The Razorbacks/Cowboys clash, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor announcing, is the first meeting in the series since 1980 and the rivalry dates back to 1912.
Additional ranked teams in action include:
- No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
- No. 4 Alabama vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
- No. 9 Missouri vs. Buffalo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
- No. 12 Miami vs. Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
- Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
- No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Houston | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Oklahoma’s first SECN appearance as a member of the SEC
- No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane | Noon | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
- No. 18 LSU vs. Nicholls | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
- No. 19 Kansas at Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
- No. 22 Louisville vs. Jacksonville State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
- Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle
- No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse | Noon | ACC Network
- Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
- No. 25 Clemson vs. App State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the eight ESPN+ simulcasts set for Saturday, No. 20 Arizona hosts in-state foe Northern Arizona in an ESPN+ exclusive game at 10 p.m. Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins and Shane Sparks have the call from the Grand Canyon State. Full ESPN+ schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Fri, Sep 6
|7 p.m.
|BYU at SMU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ABC/ESPN+
|No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Troy at Memphis
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|Wagner at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Georgetown at Marist
|ESPN+
|South Carolina State at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|McNeese at Texas A&M
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Saint Anselm at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|Campbell at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Missouri State at Ball State
Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Valparaiso at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|New Hampshire at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|St Francis at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|California at Auburn
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Charlotte at North Carolina
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville
Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Duquesne at Boston College
Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Massachusetts at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|Tennessee State at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas State
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPNU
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Virginia-Wise University at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami
Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|UAlbany at West Virginia
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|South Alabama at Ohio
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|Central Michigan at Florida International
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at James Madison
|ESPN+
|East Carolina at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|Western Oregon at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|Saint Francis (IN) at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Kentucky Christian at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|Villanova at Colgate
|ESPN+
|Warner at Stetson
|ESPN+
|Shaw at Albany State
|ESPN+
|Miles College (AL) at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Charleston Southern at Furman
|ESPN+
|Elon at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Kansas at Illinois
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
|ESPN Radio
|Sam Houston at UCF
James Westling, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 4 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ESPN
|Virginia at Wake Forest
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Samford at Florida
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Cal Poly at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus, Sherree Burruss
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Texas Southern at Rice
Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|UAB at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|Tulsa at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|William & Mary at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|SE Louisiana at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Louisiana at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Drake at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|Indiana State at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|UT Martin at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|Central Arkansas at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|Montana at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|Butler at Murray State
|ESPN+
|Incarnate Word at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|Tarleton State at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|Mississippi Valley State at Lamar
|ESPN+
|Prairie View A&M at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|Illinois State at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|Southern Illinois at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|Mercyhurst at Howard
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State
TV: Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong
|ESPNU
|Nicholls at No. 18 LSU
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Stephen F Austin at North Texas
Peter Sousa, Doc Holliday
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Houston at No. 16 Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|App State at No. 25 Clemson
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|Long Island University at TCU
Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel
|ESPN+
|Maine at Montana State
|ESPN+
|Portland State at Weber State
|ESPN+
|West Georgia at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Southern Utah at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona
Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins, Shane Sparks
|ESPN+
|Texas A&M-Commerce at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Liberty at New Mexico State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arizona State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN