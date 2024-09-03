ESPN Platforms Present 16 Ranked College Football Teams in Week 2 – ABC Saturday Night Football Features Top 25 Tussle Between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State

Week 2 of college football features a full slate of critical matchups and non-conference clashes across ESPN platforms. In total, more than 75 showdowns are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

16 Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms in Week 2, including a Top 25 thriller between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the 7:30 p.m. ET call from the Queen City, with the top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting live from Bank of America Stadium. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

This week’s SEC on ABC action showcases South Carolina on the road at Kentucky at 3:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the mic, while noon on the network highlights Arkansas and No. 16 Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The Razorbacks/Cowboys clash, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor announcing, is the first meeting in the series since 1980 and the rivalry dates back to 1912.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein

No. 4 Alabama vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi

No. 9 Missouri vs. Buffalo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

No. 12 Miami vs. Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne

No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Houston | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Oklahoma’s first SECN appearance as a member of the SEC

No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane | Noon | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

No. 18 LSU vs. Nicholls | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley

No. 22 Louisville vs. Jacksonville State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle

No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse | Noon | ACC Network Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey

No. 25 Clemson vs. App State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the eight ESPN+ simulcasts set for Saturday, No. 20 Arizona hosts in-state foe Northern Arizona in an ESPN+ exclusive game at 10 p.m. Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins and Shane Sparks have the call from the Grand Canyon State. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.