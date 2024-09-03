ESPN Platforms Present 16 Ranked College Football Teams in Week 2 – ABC Saturday Night Football Features Top 25 Tussle Between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State

ESPN Platforms Present 16 Ranked College Football Teams in Week 2 – ABC Saturday Night Football Features Top 25 Tussle Between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State

Week 2 of college football features a full slate of critical matchups and non-conference clashes across ESPN platforms. In total, more than 75 showdowns are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

16 Top 25 teams are in action on ESPN platforms in Week 2, including a Top 25 thriller between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the 7:30 p.m. ET call from the Queen City, with the top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons broadcasting live from Bank of America Stadium. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

This week’s SEC on ABC action showcases South Carolina on the road at Kentucky at 3:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the mic, while noon on the network highlights Arkansas and No. 16 Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The Razorbacks/Cowboys clash, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor announcing, is the first meeting in the series since 1980 and the rivalry dates back to 1912.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

  • No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
    • Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
  • No. 4 Alabama vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
    • Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
  • No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
  • No. 9 Missouri vs. Buffalo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
    • Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
  • No. 12 Miami vs. Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
    • Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne
  • No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Houston | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
    • Oklahoma’s first SECN appearance as a member of the SEC
  • No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane | Noon | ESPN
    • Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
  • No. 18 LSU vs. Nicholls | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
    • Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
  • No. 19 Kansas at Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
    • Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
  • No. 22 Louisville vs. Jacksonville State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
    • Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle
  • No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse | Noon | ACC Network
    • Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
  • No. 25 Clemson vs. App State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
    • Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the eight ESPN+ simulcasts set for Saturday, No. 20 Arizona hosts in-state foe Northern Arizona in an ESPN+ exclusive game at 10 p.m. Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins and Shane Sparks have the call from the Grand Canyon State. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Fri, Sep 6 7 p.m. BYU at SMU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ABC/ESPN+
No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Troy at Memphis
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
Wagner at Lehigh ESPN+
Georgetown at Marist ESPN+
South Carolina State at The Citadel ESPN+
12:45 p.m. McNeese at Texas A&M
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
Saint Anselm at Sacred Heart ESPN+
Campbell at Western Carolina ESPN+
Bucknell at VMI ESPN+
2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein		 ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State
Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
Valparaiso at Youngstown State ESPN+
New Hampshire at Holy Cross ESPN+
2:30 p.m. St Francis at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Kentucky
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
California at Auburn
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
Charlotte at North Carolina
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville
Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN+/ACCNX
Duquesne at Boston College
Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert		 ESPN+/ACCNX
Massachusetts at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry		 ESPN+
Tennessee State at North Dakota State ESPN+
4 p.m. UTSA at Texas State
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPNU
Virginia State at Norfolk State ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
5:30 p.m. Virginia-Wise University at East Tennessee State ESPN+
6 p.m. Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami
Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN+/ACCNX
UAlbany at West Virginia
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
Central Michigan at Florida International ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+
Western Oregon at Idaho State ESPN+
Saint Francis (IN) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
Kentucky Christian at Morehead State ESPN+
Villanova at Colgate ESPN+
Warner at Stetson ESPN+
Shaw at Albany State ESPN+
Miles College (AL) at Alabama State ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Furman ESPN+
Elon at North Carolina Central ESPN+
6:30 p.m. No. 19 Kansas at Illinois
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley		 ESPN Radio
Sam Houston at UCF
James Westling, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
7 p.m. South Florida at No. 4 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ESPN
Virginia at Wake Forest
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Samford at Florida
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPN+/SECN+
Cal Poly at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus, Sherree Burruss		 ESPN+/ACCNX
Texas Southern at Rice
Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe ESPN+
Tulsa at Arkansas State ESPN+
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPN+
Louisiana at Kennesaw State ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky ESPN+
Drake at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Indiana State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
UT Martin at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Lindenwood ESPN+
Montana at North Dakota ESPN+
Butler at Murray State ESPN+
Incarnate Word at South Dakota State ESPN+
Tarleton State at Houston Christian ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Lamar ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern State ESPN+
Illinois State at North Alabama ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Austin Peay ESPN+
Mercyhurst at Howard ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic: No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 NC State
TV: Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong		 ESPNU
Nicholls at No. 18 LSU
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell		 ESPN+/SECN+
Stephen F Austin at North Texas
Peter Sousa, Doc Holliday		 ESPN+
7:45 p.m. Houston at No. 16 Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. App State at No. 25 Clemson
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU
Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel		 ESPN+
Maine at Montana State ESPN+
Portland State at Weber State ESPN+
West Georgia at Abilene Christian ESPN+
9 p.m. Southern Utah at UTEP ESPN+
10 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona
Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins, Shane Sparks		 ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at UC Davis ESPN+
10:15 p.m. Liberty at New Mexico State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Arizona State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
