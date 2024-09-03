ESPN Welcomes Super Bowl Champion and NFL Analyst Jason McCourty

Will Appear Across Get Up, First Take, NFL Live & SportsCenter

Debut Set for September 4, Days Before NFL Season Kicks Off

ESPN has signed Super Bowl Champion and current NFL analyst Jason McCourty to the same role, further bolstering the company’s roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The 13-year NFL veteran will join ESPN’s daytime lineup on select days throughout the season including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live.

McCourty will make his ESPN debut on Wednesday, September 4, joining host Laura Rutledge and analysts on NFL Live (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) days before the NFL season begins.

Following his selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty played 13 NFL seasons for four teams – Tennessee Titans (2009-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), New England Patriots (2018-2020) and Miami Dolphins (2021). As a member of the Patriots, McCourty won Super Bowl LIII, beating the Rams and playing an integral role on a defense which didn’t allow a touchdown in the game.

Following his retirement in 2021, McCourty began a new career as an analyst, first joining NFL Network’s Good Morning Football in 2022 and calling a select number of Thursday Night Football games for Westwood One. In 2023, McCourty was hired as an NFL game analyst for CBS Sports, a role he will continue in throughout the 2024 NFL season.