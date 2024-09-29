ESPN2 to Televise Pivotal New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Doubleheader on Monday

ESPN this evening, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will televise the pivotal New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves regular season-ending doubleheader tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. The games, which will determine the final MLB Wild Card Series picture for the National League, will be on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. The broadcasts will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the New York market.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team, led by play-by-play voice Karl Ravech, will call the Mets vs. Braves games on Monday. Ravech will be joined by five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

2024 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, will combine to exclusively broadcast the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet starting Tuesday, Oct. 1. All games will also be available on the ESPN App. Additionally, ESPN Radio will provide exclusive, national audio coverage of the entire MLB Postseason, including the MLB Wild Card Series. The audio coverage will also be available to listen to on the ESPN App. More coverage details will be announced on Monday.

