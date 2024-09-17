ESPN’s Monday Night Football Draws More than 15 Million Viewers for Falcons-Eagles

Monday Night Football ’s Third Most-Viewed ESPN/ESPN2 (Non-ABC) Telecast in 50+ Games

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Up 12% from 2023 Regular Season Average

Monday Night Countdown Up 8% from Season Debut

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 2 matchup generated more than 15 million viewers (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, NFL+), as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles (September 16, 8:15 p.m. ET).

The audience of 15,038,000 viewers is ESPN’s third-best Monday Night Football viewership for an ESPN/ESPN2 game – which was not simulcast on ABC – since the 2019-20 season (50+ games). The audience is virtually tied with New England at Buffalo (15,145,000 viewers on December 6, 2021) which was played in historically windy conditions and trailed the Las Vegas at Kansas City (15,888,000 viewers on October 10, 2022) where the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win.

Excluding the audience from ESPN Deportes, Falcons-Eagles scored 15 million viewers (14,997,000) on ESPN and ESPN2.

In 2023, Monday Night Football featured two games in Week 2, one exclusively on ABC and another on ESPN.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Draws Strong Audience

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli delivered 1.34 million viewers (ESPN2), a 12% increase from the show’s 2023 regular season average (1.2 million viewers, 10 games).

Monday Night Countdown Sees Jump from Week 1

Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m. ET) averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 8% from its 2024 season debut in Week 1 (1.3 million viewers). The pregame show also was up more than 30% from its Week 2 show last year, which aired 5-7 p.m.

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])