Five of College Football’s Top 10 Set for the Spotlight on ESPN Platforms in Week 3 – No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Texas Each Primed for Primetime Presentations

Week 2 of the college football slate was full of shocking showdowns and last-minute upsets, and the fireworks should continue in Week 3 across the college football landscape. Nearly 70 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Top-ranked Georgia hits the road against Kentucky on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 2 Texas hosts in-state foe UTSA in primetime on ESPN, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announce the action from DKR at 7 p.m.

At noon on ABC, No. 16 LSU faces a road-tested South Carolina team in Columbia after the Gamecocks were lights out in Lexington last weekend. The top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the Tigers/Gamecocks call while Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley broadcast live on ESPN Radio.

The 3:30 p.m. window across multiple ESPN platforms is pressure-filled, as Texas A&M and Florida face off in an all-SEC showdown in the Swamp on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George return to Gainesville after their Week 1 Canes/Gators call. The top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will have the broadcast from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. On ESPN at 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma plays host to Tulane with Dave Pasch, Sooners great Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. Over on ACC Network, No. 10 Miami looks to continue their strong start to the season by hosting Ball State. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Coley Harvey will be announcing the mid-afternoon action from Hard Rock Stadium.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

  • No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
  • No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
  • No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | Noon | ESPN2
    • Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler

ESPN+ Spotlight
Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including four matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 15 UAlbany at No. 5 Idaho, No. 14 Incarnate Word at No. 8 Southern Illinois, No. 23 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State and No. 24 Mercer at No. 16 Chattanooga. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State is home against Augustana University, and No. 2 North Dakota State takes on East Tennessee State on the road. ESPN+ also touts a trio of ABC simulcasts, including No. 1 Georgia and No. 16 LSU each on the road. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. Arizona State at Texas State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Northwestern State at South Alabama ESPN+
Fri, Sep 13 7 p.m. UNLV at Kansas
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Sep 14 Noon No. 16 LSU at South Carolina
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
Memphis at Florida State
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris ESPN+
North Greenville at The Citadel ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Marist at Lafayette ESPN+
12:45 p.m. No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian ESPN+
Georgetown at Sacred Heart ESPN+
Western Illinois at Illinois State ESPN+
Stony Brook at Fordham ESPN+
2 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Temple
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
Duquesne at Youngstown State ESPN+
Stetson at Furman ESPN+
Idaho State at North Dakota ESPN+
3 p.m. Wagner at Delaware State ESPN+
Morehead State at Montana ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Ball State at No. 10 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
VMI at Georgia Tech
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+/ACCNX
Morgan State at Ohio
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
4 p.m. App State at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
South Dakota at Portland State ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado ESPN+
Hampton at Norfolk State ESPN+
UAlbany at Idaho ESPN+
4:15 p.m. UAB at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
5:30 p.m. North Dakota State at East Tennessee State ESPN+
6 p.m. UConn at Duke
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN+/ACCNX
North Carolina Central at North Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong, Ashley Stroehlein		 ESPN+/ACCNX
Colgate at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
Florida International at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
James Westling, Reggie Walker		 ESPN+
UTEP at Liberty ESPN+
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPN+
South Carolina State at Georgia Southern ESPN+
Dayton at Indiana State ESPN+
Merrimack at Bucknell ESPN+
William & Mary at Wofford ESPN+
Mercer at Chattanooga ESPN+
West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
Central State at Savannah State ESPN+
Lane at Benedict ESPN+
6:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan
Noah Reed, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
7 p.m. UTSA at No. 2 Texas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
Hawai’i at Sam Houston ESPN+
South Florida at Southern Miss ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Georgia State ESPN+
North Alabama at UT Martin ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Murray State ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois ESPN+
Lindenwood at Missouri State ESPN+
Alabama State at Samford ESPN+
Eastern Washington at SE Louisiana ESPN+
Grambling at Texas A&M-Commerce ESPN+
Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian ESPN+
Weber State at Lamar ESPN+
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas ESPN+
Southern at Jackson State ESPN+
Augustana University (SD) at South Dakota State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
New Mexico at Auburn
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Toledo at Mississippi State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso ESPN+
7:45 p.m. Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Maryland at Virginia
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
Rice at Houston
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry		 ESPN+
Western Oregon at Cal Poly ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese ESPN+
UC Davis at Southern Utah ESPN+
9 p.m. Northern Arizona at Utah Tech ESPN+
Nicholls at Sacramento State ESPN+
10:30 p.m. San Diego State at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

 

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN's entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks.
