Five of College Football’s Top 10 Set for the Spotlight on ESPN Platforms in Week 3 – No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Texas Each Primed for Primetime Presentations
Week 2 of the college football slate was full of shocking showdowns and last-minute upsets, and the fireworks should continue in Week 3 across the college football landscape. Nearly 70 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
Top-ranked Georgia hits the road against Kentucky on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 2 Texas hosts in-state foe UTSA in primetime on ESPN, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announce the action from DKR at 7 p.m.
At noon on ABC, No. 16 LSU faces a road-tested South Carolina team in Columbia after the Gamecocks were lights out in Lexington last weekend. The top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the Tigers/Gamecocks call while Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley broadcast live on ESPN Radio.
The 3:30 p.m. window across multiple ESPN platforms is pressure-filled, as Texas A&M and Florida face off in an all-SEC showdown in the Swamp on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George return to Gainesville after their Week 1 Canes/Gators call. The top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will have the broadcast from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. On ESPN at 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma plays host to Tulane with Dave Pasch, Sooners great Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. Over on ACC Network, No. 10 Miami looks to continue their strong start to the season by hosting Ball State. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Coley Harvey will be announcing the mid-afternoon action from Hard Rock Stadium.
Additional ranked teams in action include:
- No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
- No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | Noon | ESPN2
- Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
ESPN+ Spotlight
Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including four matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 15 UAlbany at No. 5 Idaho, No. 14 Incarnate Word at No. 8 Southern Illinois, No. 23 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State and No. 24 Mercer at No. 16 Chattanooga. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State is home against Augustana University, and No. 2 North Dakota State takes on East Tennessee State on the road. ESPN+ also touts a trio of ABC simulcasts, including No. 1 Georgia and No. 16 LSU each on the road. Full ESPN+ schedule.
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Texas State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Northwestern State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 13
|7 p.m.
|UNLV at Kansas
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|No. 16 LSU at South Carolina
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|Memphis at Florida State
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Louisiana Tech at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Mercyhurst at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|North Greenville at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Marist at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|Georgetown at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|Western Illinois at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|Stony Brook at Fordham
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Temple
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|Duquesne at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|Stetson at Furman
|ESPN+
|Idaho State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Wagner at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|Morehead State at Montana
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Florida
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Ball State at No. 10 Miami
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|VMI at Georgia Tech
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Morgan State at Ohio
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|App State at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|South Dakota at Portland State
|ESPN+
|Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|Hampton at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|UAlbany at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|UAB at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|North Dakota State at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UConn at Duke
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|North Carolina Central at North Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Colgate at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Florida International at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
James Westling, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|UTEP at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|South Carolina State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Dayton at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|Merrimack at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|William & Mary at Wofford
|ESPN+
|Mercer at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Central State at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|Lane at Benedict
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan
Noah Reed, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at No. 2 Texas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Hawai’i at Sam Houston
|ESPN+
|South Florida at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Vanderbilt at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|North Alabama at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|Mississippi Valley State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|Alabama State at Samford
|ESPN+
|Eastern Washington at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Grambling at Texas A&M-Commerce
|ESPN+
|Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|Weber State at Lamar
|ESPN+
|Austin Peay at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|Southern at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Augustana University (SD) at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|New Mexico at Auburn
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Toledo at Mississippi State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Maryland at Virginia
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|Rice at Houston
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry
|ESPN+
|Western Oregon at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|Stephen F. Austin at McNeese
|ESPN+
|UC Davis at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|Nicholls at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|San Diego State at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN