Five of College Football’s Top 10 Set for the Spotlight on ESPN Platforms in Week 3 – No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Texas Each Primed for Primetime Presentations

Week 2 of the college football slate was full of shocking showdowns and last-minute upsets, and the fireworks should continue in Week 3 across the college football landscape. Nearly 70 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Top-ranked Georgia hits the road against Kentucky on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 2 Texas hosts in-state foe UTSA in primetime on ESPN, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announce the action from DKR at 7 p.m.

At noon on ABC, No. 16 LSU faces a road-tested South Carolina team in Columbia after the Gamecocks were lights out in Lexington last weekend. The top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the Tigers/Gamecocks call while Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley broadcast live on ESPN Radio.

The 3:30 p.m. window across multiple ESPN platforms is pressure-filled, as Texas A&M and Florida face off in an all-SEC showdown in the Swamp on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George return to Gainesville after their Week 1 Canes/Gators call. The top ESPN Radio team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will have the broadcast from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. On ESPN at 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma plays host to Tulane with Dave Pasch, Sooners great Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. Over on ACC Network, No. 10 Miami looks to continue their strong start to the season by hosting Ball State. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Coley Harvey will be announcing the mid-afternoon action from Hard Rock Stadium.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kent State | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | Noon | ESPN2 Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler



ESPN+ Spotlight

Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including four matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 15 UAlbany at No. 5 Idaho, No. 14 Incarnate Word at No. 8 Southern Illinois, No. 23 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State and No. 24 Mercer at No. 16 Chattanooga. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State is home against Augustana University, and No. 2 North Dakota State takes on East Tennessee State on the road. ESPN+ also touts a trio of ABC simulcasts, including No. 1 Georgia and No. 16 LSU each on the road. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.