Monday Night Football Week 3: ESPN Platforms Average More than 19 Million Viewers for Two Plus Hours of Overlapping Action

NFL

Monday Night Football Week 3: ESPN Platforms Average More than 19 Million Viewers for Two Plus Hours of Overlapping Action

Photo of Derek Volner Derek Volner Follow on Twitter 15 seconds ago

In Week 3, ESPN’s Monday Night Football presented two games, with staggered kick times (7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), resulting in more than 2 hours of overlapping action on Monday, Sept. 23 (8:15 – 10:30 p.m.)  The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills aired on ESPN/ESPN Deportes, beginning first, followed by the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals on ABC/ESPN+. The result were strong audiences across ESPN platforms:

Tags
Photo of Derek Volner Derek Volner Follow on Twitter 15 seconds ago
Photo of Derek Volner

Derek Volner

I currently lead ESPN’s NFL Communications, including Monday Night Football, NFL Draft and studio programming. Previously, I did the same for ESPN’s vast college football portfolio. I have been with ESPN since 2013.
Back to top button