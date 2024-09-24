Monday Night Football Week 3: ESPN Platforms Average More than 19 Million Viewers for Two Plus Hours of Overlapping Action

In Week 3, ESPN’s Monday Night Football presented two games, with staggered kick times (7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), resulting in more than 2 hours of overlapping action on Monday, Sept. 23 (8:15 – 10:30 p.m.) The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills aired on ESPN/ESPN Deportes, beginning first, followed by the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals on ABC/ESPN+. The result were strong audiences across ESPN platforms: