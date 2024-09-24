Most-Watched ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Season in Five Years

Double-Digit Growth in Key Demographics

ESPN generated its most-watched season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One in five years – since 2019 – according to Nielsen. The 2024 campaign averaged 1,505,000 viewers across 25 games, up six percent from 2023.

The Sunday Night Baseball franchise also experienced growth in several key demographics, including Adults 18-24 (26 percent), Women 18-34 (16 percent), and Adults 18-34 (12 percent).

This season, ESPN averaged at least two million viewers four times on Sunday Night Baseball, and the average of the top five games was up 23 percent vs. last year.

ESPN platforms will exclusively broadcast the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, starting Tuesday, October 1.

