New ESPN Original Series Clutch: The NBA Playoffs presented by NBA2K25 on PS5 To Premiere October 7

ESPN is set to debut Clutch: The NBA Playoffs presented by NBA2K25 on PS5, a new eight-part ESPN Original series that offers an in-depth look at the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where the league’s brightest stars and most determined veterans battle for supremacy. Premiering October 7, the series delves into the high-stakes action both on and off the court, chronicling the personal and professional journeys of players like Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, P.J. Washington, and Jaylen Brown as they navigate the challenges of postseason basketball. With exclusive access, Clutch captures defining moments that shape not just games, but legacies showcasing the NBA’s next generation of leaders.

“The NBA Playoffs are defined by competition and drama, and with Clutch, we’re excited to show fans a new side of an unforgettable post-season,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals. “This series provides a unique perspective on some of the most compelling players in the game, showcasing their drive, resilience, and passion as they chase a championship. It’s about more than basketball – it’s about legacy, and we’re proud to tell these stories in a way we know viewers will love.”

Clutch: The NBA Playoffs is produced by ESPN+ in association with Fulwell 73 Productions and ThreeFourTwo Productions. Ben Winston and Ben Turner executive produce through Fulwell 73.

“The NBA Playoffs are one of the marquee sporting events in the world.” said Winston and Turner, in a joint statement. “The behind-the-scenes access we were given to basketball’s greatest athletes has allowed us to make an entertaining, fascinating and heart-stopping series.”

Episode descriptions and streaming/linear schedule are outlined below.

Episode 1: Changing of the Guard

Airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 7 at 11:30pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ on Oct. 8 at 12:30am ET | Re-airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 7pm ET

As NBA legends LeBron James and Steph Curry reach the twilight of their storied careers, the league is witnessing a seismic shift. The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox are vying to step into the spotlight. In high-stakes play-in games, Zion challenges LeBron, while Fox takes on the Warriors dynasty as he looks to create his own legacy in nearby Sacramento. Can these two players meet the standard set by their heroes?

Episode 2: Foundation First

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 8pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

In the NBA, team chemistry correlates to success and championship aspirations. The New York Knicks’ core, featuring NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson alongside his former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, aim for the Knicks’ first title in over fifty years. Meanwhile, OKC Thunder’s young core captured the top seed in the Western Conference, led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Can these close-knit teams advance past the first round and shake up the playoff landscape?

Episode 3: Killer Instinct

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 9pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

Indiana and Milwaukee square off in a heated First Round matchup. Making his playoff debut, All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is out to prove he has what it takes to lead the Pacers. Standing in his way is the Buck’s Patrick Beverley. Back in his hometown of Chicago, Beverley details what made him a relentless player. Meanwhile, the Celtics finished with the best regular season record in the league, but questions linger about their championship pedigree.

Episode 4: Hunter vs Hunted

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 4pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

The defending champion Nuggets hope to repeat, but teams such as the Timberwolves are built to beat them. In the Western Conference Semifinals these combatants battle in an epic 7-game series. The pressure is intense for the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and the Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell to sustain their reputations as elite playoff performers. Expectations are high in Boston where unproven second-year coach Joe Mazzulla is determined to show he’s worthy of leading this storied franchise.

Episode 5: Make Your Name

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 5pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

NBA history has shown that you can’t win a title with superstars alone. As the conference semifinals continue, key contributors such as the Knicks’ Josh Hart, the Pacers’ T.J. McConnell and Mavericks’ PJ Washington are determined to help their teams advance. Whether it is grabbing a big rebound, running the fastbreak or “standing on business”, these role players are looking to rise to the occasion and bring their respective franchises closer to Championship glory.

Episode 6: Redemption

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 16 at 7pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

For Kyrie Irving, the 2024 playoff stage is an opportunity to reaffirm his superstar status and rewrite the narrative. Meanwhile the core members of the Celtics are driven by the chance to overcome past disappointments and live up to the history of ‘Titletown’. Confronting the harsh reality of stepping into the playoff spotlight for the first time, the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton is out to prove that he is one of the future faces of the league.

Episode 7: Beyond The Game

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 1pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

With just four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs, several players and coaches ponder their status as difference-makers at the highest level of basketball. Celtics’ All-Star Jaylen Brown strives to leave a lasting legacy in Boston, while Mavericks’ rookie Dereck Lively reflects on his teammates’ support after his mother’s passing. Lively’s coach Jason Kidd channels his time-honored connection with Dallas, while his counterpart in Boston, Joe Mazzulla, reckons with his first brush with NBA greatness.

Episode 8: Finally

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 2pm ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following linear debut

After 6 grueling weeks of playoff basketball, The NBA Finals are here. Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown zero in on an 18th championship banner for their city, supported by the veteran leadership of Al Horford, who might only have one last chance to win a title. Meanwhile, in his inaugural Finals appearance, transcendent talent Luka Dončić fights to keep pace with Boston’s explosive offense.

