New ESPN Original Series The Fight Life To Premiere October 7, Chronicling a Year in the World of Top Rank Boxing

Watch Trailer | Press Kit

ESPN today announced its new ESPN Original Series, The Fight Life, will premiere on ESPN+ on October 7, with subsequent linear airings across ESPN2.

The series chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers — Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor — alongside unprecedented and exclusive behind-the-scenes access with Top Rank’s executives. As the boxers prepare for some of the biggest fights of their careers, episodes document the traveling circus that is the business of the sport, offering a living, breathing, punching, 360-degree portrait of “the fight life.”

“The Fight Life showcases all the traits that make boxing so compelling: rich personal stories of sacrifice and determination, pressure-packed stakes, and of course – conflict,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals. “Whether you’re a diehard boxing fan or someone who just loves great characters and high-quality storytelling, this exciting new series features the unique perspectives of exceptional fighters that we’re excited to share with viewers.”

The Fight Life is produced by ESPN in association with Words + Pictures and Top Rank.

Episode descriptions and streaming/linear schedule (tentative and subject to change) are outlined below.

Episode Descriptions

EPISODE 1 | Tyson Fury: A Heavyweight Task

Premieres on ESPN+ on October 7 | Airs on ESPN2 on October 9 at 6pm ET

Tyson Fury gears up for a showdown against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk to crown boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. After a near-defeat to MMA star Francis Ngannou, “The Gypsy King” must prove he still sits atop the heavyweight throne. Go behind the scenes with the executives and matchmakers of Top Rank as they shape the business of boxing.

EPISODE 2 | Teofimo Lopez: The Giant Slayer

Premieres on ESPN+ on October 8 | Airs on ESPN2 on October 16 at 10:30pm ET

Teofimo Lopez prepares for a career-defining clash against reigning WBO junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor. Following several subpar outings, including losing his lightweight crown to George Kambosos Jr., the Top Rank brass question if the mercurial Lopez still has what it takes. Once considered the future of boxing, Lopez has one last shot to prove he’s still one of the sport’s most sublime talents.

EPISODE 3 | Josh Taylor: The Crossroads

Premieres on ESPN+ on October 9 | Airs on ESPN2 on October 16 at 11pm ET

After losing his WBO belt to Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor must face the question: how many more chances will he have to fight at the top of the sport? Age and injury have begun to plague the former undisputed champion, but his path to recapturing his junior welterweight title starts with a rematch against past rival Jack Catterall. It’s a fight that Top Rank executives make clear will dictate Taylor’s future in the sport.

EPISODE 4 | Seniesa Estrada: Love & Hate

Premieres on ESPN+ on October 10 | Airs on ESPN2 on October 16 at 11:30pm ET

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada has dreamed of becoming the undisputed champion of the world, and she finally has her shot against fellow unified champion Yokasta Valle. Estrada is a trailblazer in women’s boxing, but to become the first-ever undisputed minimumweight world champion, she must overcome injury and the mental pressure of settling a personal score against her former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

EPISODE 5 | Naoya Inoue: The Perfect Fighter

Premieres on ESPN+ on October 11 | Airs on ESPN2 on October 22 at 12:30am ET

Many experts consider Naoya “Monster” Inoue to be the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer, and to Top Rank executives who’ve been in the business for decades, one of the best fighters they’ve ever seen. But for many Western fans, the undefeated Japanese star is the greatest fighter you’ve never heard of. The undisputed junior featherweight champion can make a global statement when he faces Japanese boxing’s most reviled figure, Luis Nery, in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,000-plus at the world-renowned Tokyo Dome.

-30-

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 30,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]