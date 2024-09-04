New Statement from The Walt Disney Company and ESPN regarding DirecTV

New statement from Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, co-chairmen, Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN, regarding The Walt Disney Company’s ongoing dispute with DirecTV:

DirecTV continues to misrepresent the facts around our ongoing negotiations. Our priority is to reach a marketplace deal that serves the needs of DirecTV and their customers while also recognizing the value of our top-quality content and the significant investment required to create and acquire it. We believe there is a path to a fair and flexible agreement that strikes this critical balance and works for all sides, especially the consumer.

Sharing additional points regarding specific topics cited by DirecTV, which you may attribute to a Disney spokesperson:

Content Investment and Value of Portfolio

The value of Disney’s portfolio is indisputable as more than 90% of DirecTV households watched its linear programming every month last year – the highest performing on their platform (according to Nielsen). Disney continues to meaningfully invest in its linear channels and almost all linear content is exclusive to or premieres on Disney’s networks including live sports and events.



Flexible Packaging and Participation in Future DTC Offerings

As part of the negotiations, Disney has proposed a variety of packages that align to DirecTV’s cited needs, give their customers more choice and control, and provide DirecTV with the ability to participate in future opportunities to distribute Disney’s content. For example:



Sports centric option featuring the ESPN Networks and ABC Entertainment based option featuring the Disney Entertainment networks Linear offerings paired with Disney’s direct-to-consumer subscription services



Fair, Marketplace-based Rates

Disney is asking for rates that are in line with other distribution providers in the marketplace and that reflect the value of Disney’s content.



Seamless Linear and DTC Experience

Disney has provided DirecTV with multiple options to connect their platforms to our direct-to-consumer streaming services.



For more information and alternate ways to access ESPN content, fans can go to: KeepMyESPN.com.

