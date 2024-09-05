Predictions: NFL on ESPN Commentators, Hosts & Reporters Pick Super Bowl LIX Winner, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP Ahead of the 2024 NFL Season

With the 2024 season set to kick off in a few hours, ESPN’s NFL commentators made their Super Bowl, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP predictions.

Highlights from the 34 commentator selections:

Three-Peat Incoming (16 votes): The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored to complete a feat that has never been done before in the NFL – win the Super Bowl three years in a row.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored to complete a feat that has never been done before in the NFL – win the Super Bowl three years in a row. Super Bowl Rematch : Three ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row; four ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to meet in the Super Bowl, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

: Three ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row; four ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to meet in the Super Bowl, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. NFC Conference Crown up for Grabs : Six NFC teams were picked to win the conference; five teams were picked to win the AFC.

: Six NFC teams were picked to win the conference; five teams were picked to win the AFC. New Names Enter MVP Conversation: 10 players received votes for MVP; three non-quarterbacks received votes – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

A breakdown of the teams and players receiving votes:

Super Bowl LVIII Winner: Kansas City Chiefs (16), Detroit Lions (5), San Francisco 49ers (4), Green Bay Packers (3), Baltimore Ravens (2), Houston Texans (1), Philadelphia Eagles (1)

NFC Champion: Detroit Lions (13), San Francisco 49ers (8), Green Bay Packers (6), Philadelphia Eagles (5), Atlanta Falcons (1), Dallas Cowboys (1)

AFC Champion: Kansas City Chiefs (16), Baltimore Ravens (7), Houston Texans (5), Cincinnati Bengals (1), New York Jets (1)

League MVP: Patrick Mahomes (9), Jordan Love (5), C.J. Stroud (5), Josh Allen (5), Lamar Jackson (3), Joe Burrow (2), Christian McCaffrey (2), Maxx Crosby (1), Derrick Henry (1), Dak Prescott (1), Aaron Rodgers (1)



Note, official MVP votes are cast at the conclusion of the regular season.