Predictions: NFL on ESPN Commentators, Hosts & Reporters Pick Super Bowl LIX Winner, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP Ahead of the 2024 NFL Season

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

With the 2024 season set to kick off in a few hours, ESPN’s NFL commentators made their Super Bowl, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP predictions.

Highlights from the 34 commentator selections:

  • Three-Peat Incoming (16 votes): The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored to complete a feat that has never been done before in the NFL – win the Super Bowl three years in a row.
  • Super Bowl Rematch: Three ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row; four ESPNers picked the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to meet in the Super Bowl, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
  • NFC Conference Crown up for Grabs: Six NFC teams were picked to win the conference; five teams were picked to win the AFC.
  • New Names Enter MVP Conversation: 10 players received votes for MVP; three non-quarterbacks received votes – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

A breakdown of the teams and players receiving votes:

  • Super Bowl LVIII Winner:
    • Kansas City Chiefs (16), Detroit Lions (5), San Francisco 49ers (4), Green Bay Packers (3), Baltimore Ravens (2), Houston Texans (1), Philadelphia Eagles (1)
  • NFC Champion:
    • Detroit Lions (13), San Francisco 49ers (8), Green Bay Packers (6), Philadelphia Eagles (5), Atlanta Falcons (1), Dallas Cowboys (1)
  • AFC Champion:
    • Kansas City Chiefs (16), Baltimore Ravens (7), Houston Texans (5), Cincinnati Bengals (1), New York Jets (1)
  • League MVP:
    • Patrick Mahomes (9), Jordan Love (5), C.J. Stroud (5), Josh Allen (5), Lamar Jackson (3), Joe Burrow (2), Christian McCaffrey (2), Maxx Crosby (1), Derrick Henry (1), Dak Prescott (1), Aaron Rodgers (1)

Note, official MVP votes are cast at the conclusion of the regular season.

Last Name First Name AFC Champion NFC Champion Super Bowl Winner League MVP
Beisner-Buck Michelle Texans 49ers 49ers C.J. Stroud
Bruschi Tedy Chiefs Packers Chiefs Dak Prescott
Buck Joe Texans 49ers 49ers Christian McCaffrey
Clark Ryan Chiefs Packers Packers Jordan Love
Coughlin Steve Chiefs Falcons Chiefs Maxx Crosby
Darlington Jeff Chiefs 49ers Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Edwards Herm Ravens 49ers 49ers Lamar Jackson
Fowler Jeremy Ravens Lions Lions Josh Allen
Graziano Dan Chiefs Lions Chiefs Josh Allen
Greenberg Mike Chiefs Packers Chiefs Jordan Love
Hasselbeck Tim Chiefs Packers Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Hawkins Andrew Ravens 49ers Ravens C.J. Stroud
Kahler Kalyn Ravens Lions Lions Lamar Jackson
Kimes Mina Chiefs Lions Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Kiper Jr. Mel Texans Packers Packers Jordan Love
Martin Kimberley A. Bengals 49ers 49ers Joe Burrow
McFarland Booger Chiefs Lions Lions C.J. Stroud
Miller Matt Chiefs Eagles Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Orlovsky Dan Chiefs Lions Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Paolantonio Sal Chiefs Eagles Eagles Patrick Mahomes
Reid Jordan Chiefs Eagles Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Riddick Louis Chiefs Lions Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Rutledge Laura Chiefs 49ers Chiefs Jordan Love
Ryan Rex Ravens Lions Ravens C.J. Stroud
Saturday Jeff Chiefs Eagles Chiefs Joe Burrow
Schefter Adam Texans Lions Lions C.J. Stroud
Solak Ben Chiefs Cowboys Chiefs Josh Allen
Spears Marcus Chiefs Lions Chiefs Derrick Henry
Tannenbaum Mike Ravens Packers Packers Jordan Love
Thiry Lindsey Chiefs 49ers 49ers Christian McCaffrey
Van Pelt Scott Ravens Lions Ravens Lamar Jackson
Yates Field Chiefs Lions Chiefs Josh Allen
Walder Seth Texans Eagles Texans Patrick Mahomes
Woody Damien Jets Lions Lions Aaron Rodgers
