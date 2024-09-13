Premier Lacrosse League Championship Live from Philadelphia on ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ will present the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET, live from Subaru Park just outside of Philadelphia.

Sunday’s championship game features reigning the reigning PLL Champions and No. 2 seed Utah Archers looking to defend their title against the No. 4 seed Maryland Whipsnakes.

Drew Carter, along with analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle will call the game with field analyst Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline. Shae Cornette will also host on-site studio coverage, including pregame and halftime reports.

The title game will feature several unique camera angles for enhanced coverage, including goal cameras in each goal and – new this year – Spidercam for unique aerial views. Last year’s game-winning save from Utah’s Brett Dobson was captured by goal cam.

ESPN will also continue its “Under the Helmet” access featuring in-game audio from Archers and Whipsnakes players on the field. Players schedule to be mic’d up for the game include Brett Dobson and Grant Ament from the Archers and Joe Nardella, Matt Rambo and Colin Heacock from the Whipsnakes.

