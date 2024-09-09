SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood Rolls into Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 10

The seventh season of Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood rolls into Austin, Texas, hungry for brisket and migas on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

All episodes of TrueSouth are available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Episode Summary

Rudy Cisneros still looms large on the east side of Austin, Texas, a city within this rapidly changing city. At Cisco’s, open since 1950, the migas and huevos rancheros are good as ever. Also on the east side, we track Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ, a new arrival from Cairo, Egypt, who has learned to two-step and introduced Texas to pomegranate-speckled ribs.

In East Austin, we ask questions about neighborhood identity, the cost and benefits of growth, and the power of food to forge bonds. To answer those questions, we drive Cesar Chavez with Mando Rayo, co-author of Tacos of Texas, drink beer with esteemed writer Joe Nick Patoski, walk the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library with director Mark Lawrence, and dance with Kareem at Sam’s Town Point.

Local music is forever the backbone of what we do. For our Austin, TX, episode, the Sentimental Family Band, which just released their first album, Sweethearts Only, plays country swing that’s just right for two-stepping.

Two restaurants anchor our story:

Cisco’s – Cisco’s, the Tex-Mex standard-bearer, open since 1950, is famous for the personality and power of its late founder Rudy Cisneros. The walls tell the story of Rudy playing poker with regulars and conferring with politicos. But Cisco’s is more than a place to channel nostalgia. The migas are still crisp, the refried beans a little chunky, like they’re supposed to be.

KG BBQ – Also on the east side, we follow Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ, a 2016 arrival from Cairo, Egypt. First, he fell for brisket, then he fell for Texas. He's stuck around, learning to two-step and introducing Austin to his lamb shoulder, pork ribs with pomegranate, and, for dessert, cardamom rice pudding.

Season Summary

Season seven began August 27 in Oklahoma City, Okla., exploring the oil and cattle work that puts money in pockets and ribeyes on tables at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse and Junior’s Supper Club. Episodes premiere every other Tuesday, ending Nov. 19. Up next, we travel the whole hog triangle of middle Tennessee, to eat middlin’ sandwiches capped with slaw at Scott‘s Bar-B-Q in Lexington and Ramey’s BBQ in Parsons. In coming episodes, we drive the Upstate of South Carolina to eat chilidogs with short story writer George Singleton, dive into coal mining and its legacies in Jasper, Ala., travel southwestern Little Rock, Ark., to eat chicken al carbon, and close the season with our annual behind the scenes road trip.

Advance press screeners of TrueSouth: Season Seven, Episode Two are available upon request: [email protected].

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is an Emmy Award-winning limited series on Southern food and culture, airing biweekly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its seventh season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Oklahoma City, Austin, Texas, Lexington & Parsons, Tenn., Spartanburg & Abbeville, S.C., Jasper, Ala., Little Rock, Ark., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season 7. Seasons 1-6 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. The TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth. A TrueSouth hub on SECSports.com will debut this fall.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.