Ten Top 25 Teams Tested in Conference Clashes on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 6

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

The college football landscape is loaded with conference clashes in Week 6, as 10 Top 25 teams are set for the spotlight across ESPN platforms this weekend. In total, 75 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

An SEC on ABC tripleheader takes center stage, with No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Missouri and T-No. 25 Texas A&M all facing SEC showdowns as October kicks off. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the fourth-ranked Volunteers venture to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call from Razorback Stadium.

At 3:30 p.m., the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Auburn and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs is forged between the hedges featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Athens. The mid-afternoon matchup is this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony will cover the ninth-ranked Tigers on the road at T-No. 25 Texas A&M. The action from Aggieland will feature a complementary Command Center on SEC Network.

In late night action on ESPN, No. 8 Miami clashes with new conference foe California at 10:30 p.m. The first-time host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 6, the Bears’ bout against the Canes will feature Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Sherree Burruss on the call.

Additional ranked teams in action Saturday include:

  • No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
      • This crew & SECN’s second straight showdown featuring a top-ranked team
  • No. 3 Ohio State vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio
    • Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
  • No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
  • No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
    • Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
  • No. 22 Louisville vs. SMU | Noon | ESPN
    • Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M, Auburn at No. 5 Georgia and No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 20 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams facing each other: No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 19 Northern Iowa, No. 9 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 8 Central Arkansas at No. 23 Abilene Christian, No. 15 Illinois State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. Other FCS ranked teams playing in Week 6 on ESPN+ include No. 3 Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, No. 4 Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, No. 6 South Dakota at Murray State, No. 10 Montana vs. Weber State, No. 12 UC Davis at Portland State, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 6

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Oct 3 7 p.m. Texas State at Troy
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 ESPNU
Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. New Hampshire at Harvard ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Houston at TCU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 5 Noon No. 9 Missouri at T-No. 25 Texas A&M
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Stormy Buonantony		 ABC/ESPN+/
SEC Network
  Noon SMU at No. 22 Louisville
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  Noon Pittsburgh at North Carolina
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
  Noon Army at Tulsa
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  Noon Boston College at Virginia
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
  Noon Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
  Noon Central Connecticut at Yale ESPN+
  Noon Bryant at Brown ESPN+
  Noon Princeton at Columbia ESPN+
  1 p.m. Tulane at UAB
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Norfolk State at Sacred Heart ESPN+
  1 p.m. Pennsylvania at Dartmouth ESPN+
  1 p.m. UAlbany at Cornell ESPN+
  1 p.m. Wagner at Stonehill ESPN+
  1 p.m. Holy Cross at Colgate ESPN+
  1 p.m. Lafayette at Fordham ESPN+
  1 p.m. Drake at Valparaiso ESPN+
  1 p.m. Saint Francis (Pa.) at Delaware State ESPN+
  1 p.m. Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan State ESPN+
  2 p.m. Western Michigan at Ball State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Tennessee State at Lindenwood ESPN+
  2 p.m. Indiana State at Youngstown State ESPN+
  2 p.m. Furman at The Citadel ESPN+
  2 p.m. Austin Peay at West Georgia ESPN+
  2 p.m. Morehouse at Tuskegee ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. South Carolina State at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Wofford at Western Carolina ESPN+
  3 p.m. Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
  3 p.m. Weber State at Montana ESPN+
  3 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
  3 p.m. Gardner-Webb at UT Martin ESPN+
  3 p.m. South Dakota at Murray State ESPN+
  3 p.m. VMI at Samford ESPN+
  3 p.m. Florida A&M at Alabama State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 5 Georgia
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
  3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Charlotte
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. App State at Marshall ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. North Dakota at North Dakota State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Chattanooga at East Tennessee State ESPN+
  4 p.m. West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. UC Davis at Portland State ESPN+
  4 p.m. Northern Colorado at Montana State ESPN+
  4 p.m. Western Illinois at Charleston Southern ESPN+
  4 p.m. Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian ESPN+
  4 p.m. Fort Valley State at Edward Waters ESPN+
  4 p.m. Presbyterian at San Diego ESPN+
  4:15 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  5 p.m. Northern Arizona at Idaho ESPN+
  5 p.m. South Dakota State at Northern Iowa ESPN+
  5 p.m. Utah Tech at North Alabama ESPN+
  5 p.m. Alabama A&M at Jackson State ESPN+
  7 p.m. No. 15 Clemson at Florida State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  7 p.m. James Madison at UL Monroe
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  7 p.m. Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPN+
  7 p.m. Illinois State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
  7 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce at SE Louisiana ESPN+
  7 p.m. McNeese at Houston Christian ESPN+
  7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
  7:45 p.m. UCF at Florida
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. Kansas at Arizona State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Duke at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
  8 p.m. Tarleton State at Southern Utah ESPN+
  8 p.m. Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
  8 p.m. Idaho State at Cal Poly ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. No. 8 Miami at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss		 ESPN

 

