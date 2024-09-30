Ten Top 25 Teams Tested in Conference Clashes on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 6

The college football landscape is loaded with conference clashes in Week 6, as 10 Top 25 teams are set for the spotlight across ESPN platforms this weekend. In total, 75 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

An SEC on ABC tripleheader takes center stage, with No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Missouri and T-No. 25 Texas A&M all facing SEC showdowns as October kicks off. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the fourth-ranked Volunteers venture to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call from Razorback Stadium.

At 3:30 p.m., the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Auburn and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs is forged between the hedges featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Athens. The mid-afternoon matchup is this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony will cover the ninth-ranked Tigers on the road at T-No. 25 Texas A&M. The action from Aggieland will feature a complementary Command Center on SEC Network.

In late night action on ESPN, No. 8 Miami clashes with new conference foe California at 10:30 p.m. The first-time host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 6, the Bears’ bout against the Canes will feature Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Sherree Burruss on the call.

Additional ranked teams in action Saturday include:

No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang This crew & SECN’s second straight showdown featuring a top-ranked team

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

No. 22 Louisville vs. SMU | Noon | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M, Auburn at No. 5 Georgia and No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 20 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams facing each other: No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 19 Northern Iowa, No. 9 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 8 Central Arkansas at No. 23 Abilene Christian, No. 15 Illinois State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. Other FCS ranked teams playing in Week 6 on ESPN+ include No. 3 Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, No. 4 Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, No. 6 South Dakota at Murray State, No. 10 Montana vs. Weber State, No. 12 UC Davis at Portland State, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 6