Ten Top 25 Teams Tested in Conference Clashes on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 6
The college football landscape is loaded with conference clashes in Week 6, as 10 Top 25 teams are set for the spotlight across ESPN platforms this weekend. In total, 75 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
An SEC on ABC tripleheader takes center stage, with No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Missouri and T-No. 25 Texas A&M all facing SEC showdowns as October kicks off. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the fourth-ranked Volunteers venture to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call from Razorback Stadium.
At 3:30 p.m., the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Auburn and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs is forged between the hedges featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Athens. The mid-afternoon matchup is this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony will cover the ninth-ranked Tigers on the road at T-No. 25 Texas A&M. The action from Aggieland will feature a complementary Command Center on SEC Network.
In late night action on ESPN, No. 8 Miami clashes with new conference foe California at 10:30 p.m. The first-time host of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 6, the Bears’ bout against the Canes will feature Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Sherree Burruss on the call.
Additional ranked teams in action Saturday include:
- No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
- This crew & SECN’s second straight showdown featuring a top-ranked team
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
- No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
- No. 22 Louisville vs. SMU | Noon | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M, Auburn at No. 5 Georgia and No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 20 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams facing each other: No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 19 Northern Iowa, No. 9 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 8 Central Arkansas at No. 23 Abilene Christian, No. 15 Illinois State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. Other FCS ranked teams playing in Week 6 on ESPN+ include No. 3 Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, No. 4 Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, No. 6 South Dakota at Murray State, No. 10 Montana vs. Weber State, No. 12 UC Davis at Portland State, and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 6
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Troy
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 4
|7 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Harvard
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston at TCU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 5
|Noon
|No. 9 Missouri at T-No. 25 Texas A&M
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Stormy Buonantony
|ABC/ESPN+/
SEC Network
|Noon
|SMU at No. 22 Louisville
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at North Carolina
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Army at Tulsa
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Boston College at Virginia
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Saint Xavier (Ill.) at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Central Connecticut at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Bryant at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Princeton at Columbia
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Tulane at UAB
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|UAlbany at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Wagner at Stonehill
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lafayette at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Drake at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Saint Francis (Pa.) at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Ball State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Indiana State at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Furman at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Austin Peay at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Morehouse at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Wofford at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|Weber State at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|South Dakota at Murray State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|VMI at Samford
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 5 Georgia
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Charlotte
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|App State at Marshall
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|North Dakota at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|UC Davis at Portland State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Montana State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Presbyterian at San Diego
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Idaho
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Utah Tech at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Clemson at Florida State
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at UL Monroe
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|McNeese at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|UCF at Florida
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Arizona State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Idaho State at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Miami at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss
|ESPN