Top LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL and Eredivisie Matches on ESPN Platforms This Week

Top Matchday 5 Matchups in LALIGA: Real Madrid-Espanyol; Villarreal-Barca; Rayo Vallecano-Atlético de Madrid; on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Mbappé, Vini Jr. and Real Madrid host RCD Espanyol on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Mark Donaldson, Luis Garcia (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Alex Pareja (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez reporting from site.

Strikers Robert Lewandowski, Lamin Yamal and FC Barcelona (5-0) travel to Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes). Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Moises Llorens and Gemma Soler reporting from site.

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Atlético de Madrid, led by Argentinian international Julian Alvarez host Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Sid Lowe will report from the stadium.

LALIGA – Matchday 6 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 20 3 p.m. Alavés vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 21 8 a.m. Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 22 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sep 23 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-Wolfsburg, VfB Stuttgart-Borussia Dortmund and Bremen-FC Bayern München this Weekend on ESPN+

The weekend’s top matchups include Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg (Sunday at 9:30 a.m.), last season’s runner-up VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund (Sunday, 11:30 a.m.) and Bremen vs. FC Bayern München (Saturday at 9:30 a.m.), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. ESPN FC pre- and postgame coverage of Stuttgart facing Dortmund at home will stream on ESPN+.

The third Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season begins Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to four matches:SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Holstein Kiel, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 20 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ Sat, Sep 21 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, Sep 22 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change



NWSL: Gotham FC-Utah Royals on Sunday

Gotham FC host the Utah Royals at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson (English) will call the match.



Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven-Fortuna on Sunday

PSV Eindhoven – the only team with an unblemished record in the five matches played this season – host Fortuna Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 5 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 20 2 p.m. PEC Zwolle vs. AZ ESPN+ Sun, Sep 22 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. PSV ESPN+

*Subject to change

