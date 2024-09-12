Top LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL and Eredivisie Matches on ESPN Platforms This Week

Reigning LALIGA and European champions Real Madrid and its collection of stars – Mbappe, Vini Jr. and others – will meet Real Sociedad on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Madrid correspondent Martin Ainstein and Sid Lowe will report from the stadium.



FC Barcelona, led by strikers Robert Lewandowski and Lamin Yamal, continues strong with a 4-0 start to the season as they travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona in a matchup between LALIGA’s top-five teams on Sunday, Sep. 14, at 10:15 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The Girona-FC Barcelona match will also feature the top-four goal scorers in the league – Barcelona’s Lewandowski (4 goals), Raphinha (3) against Girona’s Abel Ruiz (2) and Arnaut Danjuma (2). Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Moises Llorens and Gemma Soler reporting from site.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Atlético de Madrid, led by Argentinian international Julian Alvarez meet Valencia CF. Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), with reporter Sid Lowe reporting from site.

LALIGA – Matchday 5 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 13 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. CD Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 14 8 a.m. Mallorca vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Espanyol vs. Deportivo Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 15 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Girona vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sep 16 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-Hoffenheim, FC Bayern München-Holstein this Weekend on ESPN+

The weekend’s top matchups are Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim (Saturday at 9:30 p.m.) and FC Bayern München vs. Kiel (Saturday at 12:30 a.m.), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The third Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season will be on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach-VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg-VfL Bochum 1848, VfL Wolfsburg-Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG Hoffenheim-Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig-FC Union Berlin.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Sep 13 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ Sat, Sep 14 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Holstein Kiel vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Sep 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change



NWSL: Washington Spirit-Houston Dash, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Forwards Trinity Rodman and Ouleymata Sarr and the Washington Spirit host the Houston Dash at Audi Field in Washington D.C. looking to clinch a playoff berth Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson (English) will call the match. A 30-minute Futbol W postgame show will be offered on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 3p.m. ET.

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven-NEC Nijmegen, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Reigning Eredivisie Champion PSV Eindhoven and its triad of U.S. players (Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi) have scored 18 goals in the team’s first four wins of the season – the only team with an unblemished record in the four matches played this season. PSV hosts NEC Nijmegen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 4 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Sep 14 10:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. NEC Nijmegen ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. FC Groningen vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+ 3 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Heerenveen ESPN+

*Subject to change

