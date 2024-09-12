Top LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL and Eredivisie Matches on ESPN Platforms This Week
Top Matchday 5 Matchups in LALIGA: Real Sociedad-Real Madrid; Girona-Barca; Atlético de Madrid- Valencia on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Reigning LALIGA and European champions Real Madrid and its collection of stars – Mbappe, Vini Jr. and others – will meet Real Sociedad on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Madrid correspondent Martin Ainstein and Sid Lowe will report from the stadium.
FC Barcelona, led by strikers Robert Lewandowski and Lamin Yamal, continues strong with a 4-0 start to the season as they travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona in a matchup between LALIGA’s top-five teams on Sunday, Sep. 14, at 10:15 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The Girona-FC Barcelona match will also feature the top-four goal scorers in the league – Barcelona’s Lewandowski (4 goals), Raphinha (3) against Girona’s Abel Ruiz (2) and Arnaut Danjuma (2). Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Moises Llorens and Gemma Soler reporting from site.
Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Atlético de Madrid, led by Argentinian international Julian Alvarez meet Valencia CF. Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), with reporter Sid Lowe reporting from site.
LALIGA – Matchday 5 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Sep 13
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. CD Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Sep 14
|8 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Espanyol vs. Deportivo Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 15
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Girona vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Sep 16
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen-Hoffenheim, FC Bayern München-Holstein this Weekend on ESPN+
The weekend’s top matchups are Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim (Saturday at 9:30 p.m.) and FC Bayern München vs. Kiel (Saturday at 12:30 a.m.), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
The third Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season will be on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach-VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg-VfL Bochum 1848, VfL Wolfsburg-Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG Hoffenheim-Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig-FC Union Berlin.
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Sep 13
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
NWSL: Washington Spirit-Houston Dash, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+
Forwards Trinity Rodman and Ouleymata Sarr and the Washington Spirit host the Houston Dash at Audi Field in Washington D.C. looking to clinch a playoff berth Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson (English) will call the match. A 30-minute Futbol W postgame show will be offered on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 3p.m. ET.
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven-NEC Nijmegen, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Reigning Eredivisie Champion PSV Eindhoven and its triad of U.S. players (Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi) have scored 18 goals in the team’s first four wins of the season – the only team with an unblemished record in the four matches played this season. PSV hosts NEC Nijmegen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
Eredivisie Matchday 4:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Sep 14
|10:30 a.m.
|PSV Eindhoven vs. NEC Nijmegen
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|FC Groningen vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Heerenveen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– 30 –