Two Games, One Night: Weeks 3 & 4 of Monday Night Football to Feature Overlapping Games on ESPN & ABC

NFL

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 10 mins ago

In Weeks 3 and 4, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will present two games, with staggered kick off times and overlapping action on the same night (Monday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30). As a result, fans will have approximately four hours of uninterrupted NFL game action.

In Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Washington Commanders take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15p.m. on ABC.

