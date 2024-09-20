Two Games, One Night: Weeks 3 & 4 of Monday Night Football to Feature Overlapping Games on ESPN & ABC

In Weeks 3 and 4, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will present two games, with staggered kick off times and overlapping action on the same night (Monday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30). As a result, fans will have approximately four hours of uninterrupted NFL game action.

In Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Washington Commanders take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15p.m. on ABC.

