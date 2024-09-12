UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili | Saturday, Sept. 14

Available Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card (English & Spanish)

7:30 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

Buy Now: UFC 306 – Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili

The stage is set is for a once-in-a-lifetime show from Sphere in Las Vegas. The iconic venue will host its first-ever live sporting competition with UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14, in advance of Mexican Independence Day, honoring and celebrating Mexico’s many extraordinary contributions and accomplishments across combat sports, all available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Read more about ESPN’s extensive programming approach to bring fans inside fight week from Sphere.

Main Event

In the main event grudge match, UFC superstar and 2024 ESPYS Best UFC Fighter award winner, Sean O’Malley (18-1) makes his second defense of the UFC men’s bantamweight championship against No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili (17-4). After winning the title last August by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round and becoming the second Dana White’s Contender Series alum to win a UFC championship, O’Malley defended it successfully against Marlon “Chito” Vera, extending his unbeaten streak to seven. Dvalishvili is on a 10-fight winning streak of his own that includes three straight victories over former UFC champions. A relentless competitor with 79 takedowns, the most among active fighters, Dvalishvili aims to dethrone O’Malley and become Georgia’s second UFC champion.

Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, The Ultimate Fighter season 32 coaches Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) meet for the first women’s trilogy bout in UFC history, with the women’s flyweight title once again on the line. Grasso and Shevchenko, the current and former women’s UFC No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters, respectively, still have business to settle. In their first bout, Grasso was awarded the upset and submission of the year for her win, becoming the first Mexican female UFC champion. Their second meeting ended in a draw at last year’s Noche UFC. Grasso comes into Saturday riding a six-fight unbeaten streak, as former champion Shevchenko, who holds nearly every record in UFC women’s flyweight division history, enters her 11th UFC title fight in a row and looks for a statement win.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

3 ranked featherweight contender, two-time UFC title challenger and coach on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, Brian Ortega (16-3), battles 2023 UFC Newcomer of the Year, No. 13 Diego Lopes (25-6), who looks to improve on his four-fight win streak and 88 percent career finish rate.

Lightweights and Dana White’s Contender Series participants Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) and Esteban Ribovics (13-1) aim to build on their recent strong showings in the Octagon and extend their multi-fight win streaks.

Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) and Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ode Osbourne (12-7) kick off the ESPN+ PPV Main Card in a flyweight bout as Rodriguez looks to extend his six-fight win streak in only his second Octagon appearance.

ESPN Brings Fans Inside UFC 306: Noche UFC

ESPN Studio Shows in Las Vegas ESPN’s expansive on-site studio coverage will culminate with two live shows from inside Sphere, bringing fans directly into Prelims. UFC 306 Pre-Show (6 p.m. | ESPN App & ESPNMMA YouTube) UFC: Camino al Octágono – Riyadh Season Noche UFC (6:30 p.m. | ESPN Deportes & ESPN+)



ESPN will also provide fans a full slate of content from Las Vegas leading up to Saturday, including: Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen UFC Live UFC Pre-Show & UFC Post-Show UFC: Camino al Octágono Best Bets Press conference and weigh-in coverage Live hits across ESPN’s signature studio show lineup, featuring interviews with main and co-main event fighters



ESPN Presents Massive 100+ Hours of UFC Content Across Linear Platforms ESPN will once again provide fans with an unmatched 100+ hours of UFC content across its linear platforms leading up to the historic night, including featured signature UFC event replays, iconic moments in the sport, studio shows and more, culminating with increased and expanded live studio show windows throughout fight week. Check ESPN’s schedule for upcoming details. Countless hours of additional UFC programming available across ESPN’s digital & social platforms: ESPN+ | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)



ESPN UFC 306 x Snapchat

ESPN will once again work alongside Snapchat to integrate immersive experiences into ESPN’s on-site studio coverage and the social media platform leading up to Saturday night through the use of the innovative Snapchat AR custom lenses. Fans and on-air hosts can select their favorite main event fighter and make their fight night pick in real time with a tilt of their head and see a 3D AR animation of their fighter’s nickname and image as well as more custom features for fans to explore and watch across ESPN’s expansive studio coverage throughout fight week.

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, Sept. 12 3 p.m. UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Preview Special ESPN 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 306 Press Conference: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri, Sept. 13 3 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili ESPN 9:50 p.m. UFC 306 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili ESPN+ UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ UFC 306 Ceremonial Weigh-In: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, Sept. 14 6 p.m. UFC 306 Pre-Show Live at Sphere ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 6:30 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono – Riyadh Season Noche UFC ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC Prelims Presented by Bud Light ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 306 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Sean O’Malley (C) vs. Merab Dvalishvili UFC Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Undercard Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes Undercard Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics Undercard Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne 7:30 p.m. Feature Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont Undercard Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Undercard Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza Undercard Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-