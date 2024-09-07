US Open Men’s Championship LIVE on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Sunday, September 8, 2 p.m. ET

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open concludes tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 8, with the Men’s Championship at 2 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). The action will be preceded by the US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, and at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+. ESPN2 will air an encore of the Men’s Championship at 10 p.m. ET.

Fritz vs. Sinner

The stage is set for a new US Open Men’s Singles champion, as the final showdown features No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Fritz, aged 26, enters his first Grand Slam final, marking the first time an American man has reached the US Open Men’s singles final since 2006. Jannik Sinner, at 23 years old, aims to become the first Italian US Open Men’s Singles champion, seeking his second major title following his win at the Australian Open earlier this year.

ESPN+ coverage includes all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Men’s Singles Championship.

