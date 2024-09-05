US Open Men’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Friday, September 6

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 25 Jack Draper at 3 p.m. ET

Women’s Doubles Championship at Noon ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 6, with the Men’s Semifinals. ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will present first-ball-to-last-ball action, beginning at 3 p.m. ET and continuing through end of play.

The first match features World No. 1 Jannik Sinner (ITA), who has now reached the semifinals at all four majors in his career with his 2024 US Open semifinal, vs. No. 25 Jack Draper (GBR), who is making his first major semifinal appearance.

The second match features Americans No. 12 Taylor Fritz vs. No. 20 Frances Tiafoe, making it the first all-American men’s semifinal at a major tournament since the 2005 US Open. This ensures that Fritz or Tiafoe will become a major finalist for the first time. It’s Fritz’s first major semifinal and Tiafoe’s second, following his appearance at the 2022 US Open.

Women’s Doubles Championship

Beginning at Noon ET on ESPN2, the Women’s Doubles Championship will be decided between Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) vs. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) and Shuai Zhang (CHN).

In addition to the Men’s Semifinals, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Finals.

The ESPN Tennis Team

2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)