US Open Women’s Championship LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Saturday, September 7, 4 p.m. ET

Men’s Doubles Championship at Noon ET on ESPN3

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 7, with the Men’s Doubles Championship at noon ET live on ESPN3 and the Women’s Championship at 4 p.m. ET live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Prior to the Women’s Championship, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) will air a 30-minute preview special at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s Championship: No. 6 Pegula vs. No. 2 Sabalenka

American Jessica Pegula, 30 years old and a native from Buffalo, New York, has reached her first career Grand Slam women’s singles finals. Her opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time (and reigning) Australian Open champion, advances to the US Open finals for the second time after finishing as runner-up to Coco Gauff in last year’s tournament.

Men’s Doubles Championship

Beginning at noon ET on ESPN3, the Men’s Doubles Championship will be decided between No. 7 seeded Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson vs. No. 10 seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

In addition to the Women’s Championship, ESPN+ coverage includes all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Men’s Singles Championship.

The ESPN Tennis Team

2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)