Week 4 of ESPN College Football Features 15 Top 25 Teams – No. 15 Oklahoma’s First-Ever SEC Game vs. No. 6 Tennessee Spotlighted on ABC Saturday Night Football

Week 4 of college football across ESPN platforms features 15 Top 25 teams in action, including five of the top 10 – No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Missouri and No. 8 Miami. In total, 85 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 15 Oklahoma plays its first SEC game as it welcomes No. 6 Tennessee and the Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel – a former national-championship-winning QB for the Sooners – to Norman. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call under the lights of The Palace on the Prairie at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At 3:30 p.m. for SEC on ABC, No. 16 LSU welcomes UCLA to Baton Rouge. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are set to provide commentary from Tiger Stadium. At noon, it’s a conference clash between NC State and No. 21 Clemson, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the all-ACC action.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

  • No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
  • No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
    • Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
  • No. 8 Miami at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
    • Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
  • No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
    • Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
  • No. 13 Kansas State at BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
  • No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
    • Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

ESPN+ Spotlight
Coming off a dominant win against UTSA last weekend, brand-new No. 1 Texas makes an ESPN+ appearance when UL Monroe visits Austin at 8 p.m. In total, eight AP Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN+ this weekend, including a trio of ABC simulcasts on the platform featuring No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma, and home games for No. 16 LSU and No. 21 Clemson. In addition, No. 20 Iowa State, No. 23 Northern Illinois and No. 25 Texas A&M all have home games slated for ESPN+ on Saturday. The Lone Star State showdowns showcasing the top-ranked Longhorns and No. 25 Aggies are also being simulcast on SEC Network+.

Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including two matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 4 Idaho at No. 23 Abilene Christian, and No. 21 Southeast Missouri State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State takes on SE Louisiana on the road and No. 2 North Dakota State hosts Towson. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Sep 19 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at App State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
8 p.m. Edward Waters at Benedict
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
Fri, Sep 20 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Sep 21 Noon NC State at No. 21 Clemson
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
Noon Florida at Mississippi State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
Noon Kansas at West Virginia
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
Noon Tulane at Louisiana
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Noon James Madison at North Carolina
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
Noon Stetson at Harvard ESPN+
Noon Lafayette at Columbia ESPN+
Noon Princeton at Lehigh ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Ohio at Kentucky
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Ball State at Central Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Fordham at Dartmouth ESPN+
1 p.m. Cornell at Colgate ESPN+
1 p.m. Brown at Georgetown ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Norfolk State at VMI ESPN+
2 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Tori Petry		 ESPN+
2 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan
Anthony Lima, Je’rod Cherry		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Utah State at Temple
Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
2 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Lindenwood ESPN+
2 p.m. San Diego at North Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. Towson at North Dakota State ESPN+
2 p.m. Drake at South Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. Yale at Holy Cross ESPN+
2 p.m. Roosevelt at Valparaiso ESPN+
2 p.m. Virginia at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
3 p.m. Mercyhurst at Montana State ESPN+
3 p.m. Western Carolina at Montana ESPN+
3 p.m. Southern Miss at Jacksonville State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. UCLA at No. 16 LSU
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Youngstown State at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+/ACCNX
3:30 p.m. Houston Christian at UTSA
Ted Emrich, Charlie Strong		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
3:30 p.m. Rutgers at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Buffalo at No. 23 Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Central Connecticut at Massachusetts ESPN+
4 p.m. Duke at Middle Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
5 p.m. Lane at Miles College (AL) ESPN+
6 p.m. Monmouth at Florida International ESPN+
6 p.m. Southern Utah at Idaho State ESPN+
6 p.m. Marist at Bucknell ESPN+
6 p.m. The Citadel at Mercer ESPN+
6 p.m. Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
6 p.m. Richmond at Delaware State ESPN+
6 p.m. East Carolina at Liberty ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 8 Miami at South Florida
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7 p.m. California at Florida State
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida A&M at Troy ESPN+
7 p.m. Wyoming at North Texas
James Westling, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Missouri State at UT Martin ESPN+
7 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian ESPN+
7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Illinois State ESPN+
7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
7 p.m. South Dakota State at SE Louisiana ESPN+
7 p.m. Sacramento State at Texas A&M-Commerce ESPN+
7 p.m. Texas Southern at Lamar ESPN+
7 p.m. Northern Arizona at Incarnate Word ESPN+
7 p.m. Weber State at Northwestern State ESPN+
7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Austin Peay ESPN+
7 p.m. Tarleton State at North Alabama ESPN+
7 p.m. Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
7 p.m. Jackson State at Grambling ESPN+
7 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State ESPN+
7 p.m. Tulsa at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
7 p.m. New Mexico State at Sam Houston ESPN+
7 p.m. Toledo at Western Kentucky ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Akron at South Carolina
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein		 ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. Baylor at Colorado
Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ESPN Radio
7:45 p.m. Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Michigan State at Boston College
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
8 p.m. UL Monroe at No. 1 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Alex Chappell		 ESPN+/SECN+
8 p.m. Alcorn State at McNeese ESPN+
8 p.m. Northern Colorado at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
8 p.m. Idaho at Abilene Christian ESPN+
10 p.m. Utah Tech at UC Davis ESPN+
10:30 p.m. No. 13 Kansas State at BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
