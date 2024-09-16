Week 4 of ESPN College Football Features 15 Top 25 Teams – No. 15 Oklahoma’s First-Ever SEC Game vs. No. 6 Tennessee Spotlighted on ABC Saturday Night Football

Week 4 of college football across ESPN platforms features 15 Top 25 teams in action, including five of the top 10 – No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Missouri and No. 8 Miami. In total, 85 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 15 Oklahoma plays its first SEC game as it welcomes No. 6 Tennessee and the Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel – a former national-championship-winning QB for the Sooners – to Norman. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call under the lights of The Palace on the Prairie at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At 3:30 p.m. for SEC on ABC, No. 16 LSU welcomes UCLA to Baton Rouge. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are set to provide commentary from Tiger Stadium. At noon, it’s a conference clash between NC State and No. 21 Clemson, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the all-ACC action.

Additional ranked teams in action include:

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

No. 8 Miami at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

No. 13 Kansas State at BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport



ESPN+ Spotlight

Coming off a dominant win against UTSA last weekend, brand-new No. 1 Texas makes an ESPN+ appearance when UL Monroe visits Austin at 8 p.m. In total, eight AP Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN+ this weekend, including a trio of ABC simulcasts on the platform featuring No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma, and home games for No. 16 LSU and No. 21 Clemson. In addition, No. 20 Iowa State, No. 23 Northern Illinois and No. 25 Texas A&M all have home games slated for ESPN+ on Saturday. The Lone Star State showdowns showcasing the top-ranked Longhorns and No. 25 Aggies are also being simulcast on SEC Network+.

Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including two matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 4 Idaho at No. 23 Abilene Christian, and No. 21 Southeast Missouri State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State takes on SE Louisiana on the road and No. 2 North Dakota State hosts Towson. Full ESPN+ schedule.