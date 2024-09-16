Week 4 of ESPN College Football Features 15 Top 25 Teams – No. 15 Oklahoma’s First-Ever SEC Game vs. No. 6 Tennessee Spotlighted on ABC Saturday Night Football
Week 4 of college football across ESPN platforms features 15 Top 25 teams in action, including five of the top 10 – No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Missouri and No. 8 Miami. In total, 85 games are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.
In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 15 Oklahoma plays its first SEC game as it welcomes No. 6 Tennessee and the Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel – a former national-championship-winning QB for the Sooners – to Norman. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the call under the lights of The Palace on the Prairie at 7:30 p.m. ET.
At 3:30 p.m. for SEC on ABC, No. 16 LSU welcomes UCLA to Baton Rouge. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are set to provide commentary from Tiger Stadium. At noon, it’s a conference clash between NC State and No. 21 Clemson, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the all-ACC action.
Additional ranked teams in action include:
- No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
- No. 8 Miami at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
- No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- No. 13 Kansas State at BYU | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
- No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
ESPN+ Spotlight
Coming off a dominant win against UTSA last weekend, brand-new No. 1 Texas makes an ESPN+ appearance when UL Monroe visits Austin at 8 p.m. In total, eight AP Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN+ this weekend, including a trio of ABC simulcasts on the platform featuring No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma, and home games for No. 16 LSU and No. 21 Clemson. In addition, No. 20 Iowa State, No. 23 Northern Illinois and No. 25 Texas A&M all have home games slated for ESPN+ on Saturday. The Lone Star State showdowns showcasing the top-ranked Longhorns and No. 25 Aggies are also being simulcast on SEC Network+.
Nineteen of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll are highlighted on ESPN+ this weekend, including two matchups featuring ranked squads on both sides of the ball: No. 4 Idaho at No. 23 Abilene Christian, and No. 21 Southeast Missouri State at No. 7 Southern Illinois. The top two FCS teams in the country are both in action on the platform, as No. 1 South Dakota State takes on SE Louisiana on the road and No. 2 North Dakota State hosts Towson. Full ESPN+ schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 19
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at App State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Edward Waters at Benedict
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|Fri, Sep 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Syracuse
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 21
|Noon
|NC State at No. 21 Clemson
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|Florida at Mississippi State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|Noon
|Kansas at West Virginia
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Tulane at Louisiana
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|James Madison at North Carolina
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Stetson at Harvard
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lafayette at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Princeton at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Ohio at Kentucky
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Ball State at Central Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Fordham at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Brown at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Norfolk State at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Tori Petry
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan
Anthony Lima, Je’rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Utah State at Temple
Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|San Diego at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Towson at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Drake at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Yale at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Roosevelt at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UCLA at No. 16 LSU
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|Houston Christian at UTSA
Ted Emrich, Charlie Strong
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Rutgers at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at No. 23 Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Duke at Middle Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Lane at Miles College (AL)
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Marist at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at Mercer
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Richmond at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|East Carolina at Liberty
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Miami at South Florida
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|California at Florida State
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wyoming at North Texas
James Westling, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota State at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Texas A&M-Commerce
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Lamar
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Weber State at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tarleton State at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Grambling
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Sam Houston
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Akron at South Carolina
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Colorado
Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN Radio
|7:45 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Michigan State at Boston College
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|UL Monroe at No. 1 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Alex Chappell
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Alcorn State at McNeese
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Idaho at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Utah Tech at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Kansas State at BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN