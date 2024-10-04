2024 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Was Most-Watched Ever

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game 3 Drew Largest MLB Game Audience on ESPN Platforms Since 2021: Average Audience of 4,017,000 Viewers; Peaked with 5,745,000 Viewers

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series, which aired exclusively on ESPN platforms, was the most-watched ever, according to Nielsen. The nine-game event, which included games on ABCESPN and ESPN2, averaged 2,823,000 viewers, up 25 percent from last year and up one percent from 2022. It was also up from the 2020 version of the event.

The New York Mets thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday night’s decisive Game 3 averaged 4,017,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched MLB game since the 2021 win or go home American League Wild Card Game which saw the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees. Last night’s audience peaked with 5,745,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.

