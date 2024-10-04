2024 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Was Most-Watched Ever

The 2024 MLB Wild Card Series, which aired exclusively on ESPN platforms, was the most-watched ever, according to Nielsen. The nine-game event, which included games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, averaged 2,823,000 viewers, up 25 percent from last year and up one percent from 2022. It was also up from the 2020 version of the event.

The New York Mets thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday night’s decisive Game 3 averaged 4,017,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched MLB game since the 2021 win or go home American League Wild Card Game which saw the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees. Last night’s audience peaked with 5,745,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.

