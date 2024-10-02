ACC Network to Feature a Record 106 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2024-25 Season

ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke and Elon at North Carolina

ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech at North Carolina and Stanford at California

ACC Network will feature more men’s college basketball than ever during the 2024-25 season with a record 106 men’s games showcased across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. The season begins with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on November 4, while conference play on the network gets underway on December 7.

One of the premier conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had four teams advance to last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four.

The ACC enters the 2024-25 season with two teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – Duke (No. 8), led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and North Carolina (No. 10), led by 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.

ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

ACC Network opens its 2024-25 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke (7 p.m. ET), followed by Elon at North Carolina (9 p.m.).

Three games from this year’s SEC/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge will air on ACCN – South Carolina at Boston College (7 p.m., Dec. 3), Ole Miss at Louisville (9 p.m., Dec. 3) and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (9:15 p.m., Dec. 4). The two conferences split last year’s inaugural event with seven wins apiece.

First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – Cal and Stanford face each other on Dec. 7 (4 p.m.) and SMU travels to North Carolina (Jan. 7, 9 p.m.).

Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest (noon), Georgia Tech at North Carolina (2 p.m.) and Stanford at California (4 p.m.).

NC State, 2023-24 national semifinalists, host marquee games against North Carolina (Jan. 11, 4 p.m.) and Pitt (March 5, 7 p.m.) on ACCN.

Preseason top-10 teams Duke (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 10) combine to appear on the network 19 times – the Blue Devils have 11 scheduled games and the Tar Heels have eight scheduled games on the network.

The 2024-25 season will see eight Saturday tripleheaders on ACC Network, up from three in 2023-24.

In addition to the regular season slate, three first round games from the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 11-15) in Charlotte, N.C. will air on ACC Network.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball Schedule: