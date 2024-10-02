ACC Network to Feature a Record 106 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2024-25 Season

ACC Network to Feature a Record 106 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2024-25 Season

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley21 hours ago
  • ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke and Elon at North Carolina
  • ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech at North Carolina and Stanford at California

ACC Network will feature more men’s college basketball than ever during the 2024-25 season with a record 106 men’s games showcased across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. The season begins with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on November 4, while conference play on the network gets underway on December 7.

One of the premier conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had four teams advance to last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four.

The ACC enters the 2024-25 season with two teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – Duke (No. 8), led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and North Carolina (No. 10), led by 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.

ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • ACC Network opens its 2024-25 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke (7 p.m. ET), followed by Elon at North Carolina (9 p.m.).
  • Three games from this year’s SEC/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge will air on ACCN – South Carolina at Boston College (7 p.m., Dec. 3), Ole Miss at Louisville (9 p.m., Dec. 3) and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (9:15 p.m., Dec. 4). The two conferences split last year’s inaugural event with seven wins apiece.
  • First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – Cal and Stanford face each other on Dec. 7 (4 p.m.) and SMU travels to North Carolina (Jan. 7, 9 p.m.).
  • Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest (noon), Georgia Tech at North Carolina (2 p.m.) and Stanford at California (4 p.m.).
  • NC State, 2023-24 national semifinalists, host marquee games against North Carolina (Jan. 11, 4 p.m.) and Pitt (March 5, 7 p.m.) on ACCN.
  • Preseason top-10 teams Duke (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 10) combine to appear on the network 19 times – the Blue Devils have 11 scheduled games and the Tar Heels have eight scheduled games on the network.
  • The 2024-25 season will see eight Saturday tripleheaders on ACC Network, up from three in 2023-24.
  • In addition to the regular season slate, three first round games from the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 11-15) in Charlotte, N.C. will air on ACC Network.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Joel Berry II, Jim BoeheimCarlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Mon, Nov. 4 7 p.m. Maine at Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. Elon at North Carolina ACCN
Fri, Nov. 8 6 p.m. Army at Duke ACCN
Sat, Nov. 9 Noon Tennessee at Louisville ACCN
Tue, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Clemson ACCN
Fri, Nov. 15 6 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACCN
  8 p.m. American University at North Carolina ACCN
Sat, Nov. 16 Noon Wofford at Duke ACCN
Mon, Nov. 18 7 p.m. Colgate at NC State ACCN
Tue, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN
Tue, Nov. 26 7 p.m. Manhattan at Virginia ACCN
Fri, Nov. 29 7 p.m. Seattle U at Duke ACCN
Tue, Dec. 3 7 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
South Carolina at Boston College		 ACCN
  9 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Ole Miss at Louisville		 ACCN
Wed, Dec. 4 9:15 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech		 ACCN
Sat, Dec. 7 Noon Boston College at Wake Forest ACCN
  2 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACCN
  4 p.m. Stanford at California ACCN
Sun, Dec. 8 6 p.m. Duke at Louisville ACCN
Tue, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Incarnate Word at Duke ACCN
Thu, Dec. 12 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Virginia ACCN
Sat, Dec. 14 2:30 p.m. Georgetown at Syracuse ACCN
  4:30 p.m. Orange Bowl Classic
Tulane at Florida State		 ACCN
Tue, Dec. 17 7 p.m. George Mason at Duke ACCN
Sat, Dec. 21 TBD Duke at Georgia Tech ACCN
  TBD San Jose Tip-Off
California at San Diego State		 ACCN
Sun, Dec. 22 2 p.m. American University at Virginia ACCN
  4 p.m. Rider at NC State ACCN
  6 p.m. Le Moyne at Notre Dame ACCN
Sat, Dec. 28 Noon Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Boston College ACCN
Sun, Dec. 29 8 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Dec. 31 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN
  4:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN
Wed, Jan. 1 TBD California at Pittsburgh ACCN
  TBD Stanford at Clemson ACCN
  TBD Miami at Boston College ACCN
  TBD North Carolina at Louisville ACCN
Sat, Jan. 4 2 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia ACCN
  6 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State ACCN
Tue, Jan. 7 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Syracuse ACCN
  9 p.m. SMU at North Carolina ACCN
Wed, Jan. 8 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Stanford ACCN
Sat, Jan. 11 2 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACCN
  4 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACCN
  6 p.m. Virginia Tech at California ACCN
Mon, Jan. 13 7 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN
Tue, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACCN
  9 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN
Wed, Jan. 15 7 p.m. California at North Carolina ACCN
  9 p.m. SMU at Virginia ACCN
Sat, Jan. 18 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN
  6 p.m. California at NC State ACCN
Tue, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia ACCN
  9 p.m. Louisville at SMU ACCN
Wed, Jan. 22 7 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Florida State at California ACCN
Sat, Jan. 25 5 p.m. Clemson at Virginia Tech ACCN
  7 p.m. Florida State at Stanford ACCN
Tue, Jan. 28 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN
Wed, Jan. 29 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State ACCN
  9 p.m. California at SMU ACCN
Sat, Feb. 1 2 p.m. Florida State at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN
  6 p.m. Stanford at SMU ACCN
Tue, Feb. 4 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACCN
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN
Wed, Feb. 5 7 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN
  9 p.m. SMU at Virginia Tech ACCN
  11 p.m. NC State at California ACCN
Sat, Feb. 8 5 p.m. Wake Forest at California ACCN
  7 p.m. NC State at Stanford ACCN
Tue, Feb. 11 7 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACCN
  9 p.m. Pittsburgh at SMU ACCN
Wed, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Stanford at Georgia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. California at Duke ACCN
Sat, Feb. 15 2 p.m. Boston College at NC State ACCN
  4 p.m. California at Georgia Tech ACCN
  6 p.m. Wake Forest at SMU ACCN
Sun, Feb. 16 8 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACCN
Tue, Feb. 18 7 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN
Wed, Feb. 19 7 p.m. SMU at Notre Dame ACCN
  9 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN
Sat, Feb. 22 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. Clemson at SMU ACCN
  6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACCN
Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCN
  9 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN
Wed, Feb. 26 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Boston College at Stanford ACCN
Sat, March 1 3 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN
  5 p.m. SMU at Stanford ACCN
  7 p.m. Florida State at Duke ACCN
Tue, March 4 TBD Florida State at Virginia ACCN
  TBD Miami at Georgia Tech ACCN
Wed, March 5  9 p.m. California at Louisville ACCN
Sat, March 8 6 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh ACCN
  8 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ACCN
Tue, March 11 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCN
  4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCN
  7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCN
