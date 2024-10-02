ACC Network to Feature a Record 106 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2024-25 Season
- ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke and Elon at North Carolina
- ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech at North Carolina and Stanford at California
ACC Network will feature more men’s college basketball than ever during the 2024-25 season with a record 106 men’s games showcased across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. The season begins with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on November 4, while conference play on the network gets underway on December 7.
One of the premier conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had four teams advance to last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four.
The ACC enters the 2024-25 season with two teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – Duke (No. 8), led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and North Carolina (No. 10), led by 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.
ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- ACC Network opens its 2024-25 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 4 – Maine at Duke (7 p.m. ET), followed by Elon at North Carolina (9 p.m.).
- Three games from this year’s SEC/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge will air on ACCN – South Carolina at Boston College (7 p.m., Dec. 3), Ole Miss at Louisville (9 p.m., Dec. 3) and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (9:15 p.m., Dec. 4). The two conferences split last year’s inaugural event with seven wins apiece.
- First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – Cal and Stanford face each other on Dec. 7 (4 p.m.) and SMU travels to North Carolina (Jan. 7, 9 p.m.).
- Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 7 with Boston College at Wake Forest (noon), Georgia Tech at North Carolina (2 p.m.) and Stanford at California (4 p.m.).
- NC State, 2023-24 national semifinalists, host marquee games against North Carolina (Jan. 11, 4 p.m.) and Pitt (March 5, 7 p.m.) on ACCN.
- Preseason top-10 teams Duke (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 10) combine to appear on the network 19 times – the Blue Devils have 11 scheduled games and the Tar Heels have eight scheduled games on the network.
- The 2024-25 season will see eight Saturday tripleheaders on ACC Network, up from three in 2023-24.
- In addition to the regular season slate, three first round games from the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 11-15) in Charlotte, N.C. will air on ACC Network.
Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC Network 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Mon, Nov. 4
|7 p.m.
|Maine at Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Elon at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 8
|6 p.m.
|Army at Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Nov. 9
|Noon
|Tennessee at Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 15
|6 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|American University at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Nov. 16
|Noon
|Wofford at Duke
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 18
|7 p.m.
|Colgate at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 26
|7 p.m.
|Manhattan at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 29
|7 p.m.
|Seattle U at Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
South Carolina at Boston College
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Ole Miss at Louisville
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 4
|9:15 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 7
|Noon
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 8
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 12
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 14
|2:30 p.m.
|Georgetown at Syracuse
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|Orange Bowl Classic
Tulane at Florida State
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 17
|7 p.m.
|George Mason at Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 21
|TBD
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|TBD
|San Jose Tip-Off
California at San Diego State
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 22
|2 p.m.
|American University at Virginia
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Rider at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Le Moyne at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 28
|Noon
|Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 29
|8 p.m.
|Campbell at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 31
|2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 1
|TBD
|California at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|TBD
|Stanford at Clemson
|ACCN
|TBD
|Miami at Boston College
|ACCN
|TBD
|North Carolina at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 4
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Florida State
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 7
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Syracuse
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SMU at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 8
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Stanford
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 11
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at California
|ACCN
|Mon, Jan. 13
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 15
|7 p.m.
|California at North Carolina
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 18
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|California at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 21
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at SMU
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 22
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at California
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 25
|5 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Stanford
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 28
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 29
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|California at SMU
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 1
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at SMU
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Florida State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 5
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|NC State at California
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 8
|5 p.m.
|Wake Forest at California
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Stanford
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Miami
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at SMU
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|California at Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 15
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at NC State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|California at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 16
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 22
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at SMU
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Stanford
|ACCN
|Sat, March 1
|3 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|SMU at Stanford
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 4
|TBD
|Florida State at Virginia
|ACCN
|TBD
|Miami at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, March 5
|9 p.m.
|California at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, March 8
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Tue, March 11
|2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCN