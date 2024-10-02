ACC Network to Provide Extensive Live Game and Surrounding Studio Coverage of 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Season
- ACCN tips off women’s basketball coverage at Notre Dame on Monday, Nov. 4
- ACC play begins Sun., Dec. 8 with Notre Dame at Syracuse, SMU at Florida State and Virginia Tech at Duke
- Six ACC women’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
ACC Network tips off its coverage of the 2024-25 women’s basketball season on Monday, Nov. 4 when No. 6 Notre Dame hosts Mercyhurst. In all, 85 games – 74 regular season games and 11 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.
One of women’s basketball’s elite conferences, the ACC enters the 2024-25 season with six teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2023-24 ACC Tournament champion Notre Dame (No. 6), Final Four participant NC State (No. 9), Duke (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 13), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 19).
Since 2014, the ACC has posted 130 victories in the NCAA Tournament, the most among all conferences and in that same span, the ACC has sent 10 teams to the Final Four, 19 teams to the Elite Eight and three teams to the Sweet 16, the most among all leagues in all categories.
ACC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- ACC Network opens its 2024-25 women’s college basketball schedule in South Bend, Ind. as Notre Dame begins its campaign at home against Mercyhurst (5 p.m. ET).
- ACC Network will televise five games of the second annual SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 4-5 – Vanderbilt at Miami, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, Auburn at Virginia and Florida at Clemson. The conferences split last year’s inaugural challenge with seven wins apiece.
- First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – SMU at Florida State on Dec. 8, Cal at SMU on Jan. 5 and Stanford at SMU on Jan. 2.
- Conference play on ACC Network begins Sunday, Dec. 8 with a tripleheader – Notre Dame at Syracuse (noon), SMU at Florida State (2 p.m.) and Virginia Tech at Duke (4 p.m.).
- Sundays on ACC Network belong to women’s college hoops with five tripleheaders and six quadruple-headers on the slate for the 2024-25 season.
- Marquee conference games on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at Virginia Tech (Jan. 19, 4 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at No. 6 Notre Dame (Feb. 27, 8 p.m.) and No. 10 Duke at No. 19 Florida State (March 2, 6 p.m.).
Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to ACC Network in 2025
In addition to the 74-game regular-season schedule, ACCN will exclusively carry the first three rounds (11 games) of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 5-9, in Greensboro, N.C.
Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Justin Walters and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC Network 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Mon, Nov. 4
|5 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Maryland at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 17
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 20
|7 p.m.
|George Mason at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|Belmont at Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 22
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 24
|4 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 1
|Noon
|Columbia at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 4
|5 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Vanderbilt at Miami
|ACCN
|7:15 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 5
|6 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Auburn at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|SEC/ACC Challenge
Florida at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 8
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 11
|7 p.m.
|Davidson at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 15
|Noon
|Miami at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 18
|7 p.m.
|Wofford at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 29
|Noon
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at Miami
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 2
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 5
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Duke
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|California at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 12
|Noon
|Duke at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Miami at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 16
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|California at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 19
|Noon
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|SMU at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 23
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 26
|Noon
|Florida State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 30
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 2
|Noon
|Virginia at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Florida State
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 6
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|California at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 9
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|California at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 13
|6 p.m.
|Miami at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|Syracuse at Stanford
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 16
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at SMU
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at California
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 20
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 23
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|California at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 27
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, March 2
|Noon
|NC State at SMU
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, March 5
|1 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round
|ACCN
|Thu, March 6
|11 a.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round
|ACCN
|Fri, March 7
|11 a.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|ACCN