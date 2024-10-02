ACC Network to Provide Extensive Live Game and Surrounding Studio Coverage of 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Season

ACCN tips off women’s basketball coverage at Notre Dame on Monday, Nov. 4

ACC play begins Sun., Dec. 8 with Notre Dame at Syracuse, SMU at Florida State and Virginia Tech at Duke

Six ACC women’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ACC Network tips off its coverage of the 2024-25 women’s basketball season on Monday, Nov. 4 when No. 6 Notre Dame hosts Mercyhurst. In all, 85 games – 74 regular season games and 11 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

One of women’s basketball’s elite conferences, the ACC enters the 2024-25 season with six teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2023-24 ACC Tournament champion Notre Dame (No. 6), Final Four participant NC State (No. 9), Duke (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 13), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 19).

Since 2014, the ACC has posted 130 victories in the NCAA Tournament, the most among all conferences and in that same span, the ACC has sent 10 teams to the Final Four, 19 teams to the Elite Eight and three teams to the Sweet 16, the most among all leagues in all categories.

ACC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

ACC Network opens its 2024-25 women’s college basketball schedule in South Bend, Ind. as Notre Dame begins its campaign at home against Mercyhurst (5 p.m. ET).

ACC Network will televise five games of the second annual SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 4-5 – Vanderbilt at Miami, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, Auburn at Virginia and Florida at Clemson. The conferences split last year’s inaugural challenge with seven wins apiece.

First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – SMU at Florida State on Dec. 8, Cal at SMU on Jan. 5 and Stanford at SMU on Jan. 2.

Conference play on ACC Network begins Sunday, Dec. 8 with a tripleheader – Notre Dame at Syracuse (noon), SMU at Florida State (2 p.m.) and Virginia Tech at Duke (4 p.m.).

Sundays on ACC Network belong to women’s college hoops with five tripleheaders and six quadruple-headers on the slate for the 2024-25 season.

Marquee conference games on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at Virginia Tech (Jan. 19, 4 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at No. 6 Notre Dame (Feb. 27, 8 p.m.) and No. 10 Duke at No. 19 Florida State (March 2, 6 p.m.).

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to ACC Network in 2025

In addition to the 74-game regular-season schedule, ACCN will exclusively carry the first three rounds (11 games) of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 5-9, in Greensboro, N.C.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Justin Walters and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule: