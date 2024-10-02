ACC Network to Provide Extensive Live Game and Surrounding Studio Coverage of 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Season

  • ACCN tips off women’s basketball coverage at Notre Dame on Monday, Nov. 4
  • ACC play begins Sun., Dec. 8 with Notre Dame at Syracuse, SMU at Florida State and Virginia Tech at Duke
  • Six ACC women’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ACC Network tips off its coverage of the 2024-25 women’s basketball season on Monday, Nov. 4 when No. 6 Notre Dame hosts Mercyhurst. In all, 85 games – 74 regular season games and 11 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

One of women’s basketball’s elite conferences, the ACC enters the 2024-25 season with six teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2023-24 ACC Tournament champion Notre Dame (No. 6), Final Four participant NC State (No. 9), Duke (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 13), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 19).

Since 2014, the ACC has posted 130 victories in the NCAA Tournament, the most among all conferences and in that same span, the ACC has sent 10 teams to the Final Four, 19 teams to the Elite Eight and three teams to the Sweet 16, the most among all leagues in all categories.

ACC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • ACC Network opens its 2024-25 women’s college basketball schedule in South Bend, Ind. as Notre Dame begins its campaign at home against Mercyhurst (5 p.m. ET).
  • ACC Network will televise five games of the second annual SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 4-5 – Vanderbilt at Miami, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, Auburn at Virginia and Florida at Clemson. The conferences split last year’s inaugural challenge with seven wins apiece.
  • First-year ACC members California, SMU and Stanford make their ACC Network debuts – SMU at Florida State on Dec. 8, Cal at SMU on Jan. 5 and Stanford at SMU on Jan. 2.
  • Conference play on ACC Network begins Sunday, Dec. 8 with a tripleheader – Notre Dame at Syracuse (noon), SMU at Florida State (2 p.m.) and Virginia Tech at Duke (4 p.m.).
  • Sundays on ACC Network belong to women’s college hoops with five tripleheaders and six quadruple-headers on the slate for the 2024-25 season.
  • Marquee conference games on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at Virginia Tech (Jan. 19, 4 p.m.), No. 19 Florida State at No. 6 Notre Dame (Feb. 27, 8 p.m.) and No. 10 Duke at No. 19 Florida State (March 2, 6 p.m.).

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to ACC Network in 2025

In addition to the 74-game regular-season schedule, ACCN will exclusively carry the first three rounds (11 games) of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 5-9, in Greensboro, N.C.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature basketball studio show Nothing But Net with host Justin Walters and analysts Kelly GramlichIvory Latta and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Mon, Nov. 4 5 p.m. Mercyhurst at Notre Dame ACCN
Mon, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Miami ACCN
Wed, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Maryland at Syracuse ACCN
Sun, Nov. 17 2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ACCN
Wed, Nov. 20 7 p.m. George Mason at Wake Forest ACCN
Thu, Nov. 21 7 p.m. Belmont at Duke ACCN
Fri, Nov. 22 7 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACCN
Sun, Nov. 24 4 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Virginia ACCN
Sun, Dec. 1 Noon Columbia at Duke ACCN
Wed, Dec. 4 5 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Vanderbilt at Miami		 ACCN
  7:15 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech		 ACCN
Thu, Dec. 5 6 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Auburn at Virginia		 ACCN
  8 p.m. SEC/ACC Challenge
Florida at Clemson		 ACCN
Sun, Dec. 8 Noon Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN
  2 p.m. SMU at Florida State ACCN
  4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN
Wed, Dec. 11 7 p.m. Davidson at NC State ACCN
Sun, Dec. 15 Noon Miami at Pittsburgh ACCN
  2 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACCN
  4 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN
Wed, Dec. 18 7 p.m. Wofford at Duke ACCN
Sun, Dec. 29 Noon Virginia at Notre Dame ACCN
  2 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. North Carolina at Miami ACCN
  6 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACCN
Thu, Jan. 2 6 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Stanford at SMU ACCN
Sun, Jan. 5 Noon Pittsburgh at Duke ACCN
  2 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State ACCN
  4 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN
  6 p.m. California at SMU ACCN
Sun, Jan. 12 Noon Duke at Virginia ACCN
  2 p.m. Boston College at North Carolina ACCN
  4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN
  6 p.m. Miami at Syracuse ACCN
Thu, Jan. 16 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. California at Duke ACCN
Sun, Jan. 19 Noon Syracuse at Boston College ACCN
  2 p.m. North Carolina at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN
  6 p.m. SMU at Notre Dame ACCN
Thu, Jan. 23 6 p.m. NC State at Syracuse ACCN
  8 p.m. Duke at SMU ACCN
Sun, Jan. 26 Noon Florida State at North Carolina ACCN
  2 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest ACCN
  6 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN
Thu, Jan. 30 6 p.m. Florida State at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. Louisville at SMU ACCN
Sun, Feb. 2 Noon Virginia at Syracuse ACCN
  2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACCN
  6 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State ACCN
Thu, Feb. 6 6 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. California at Louisville ACCN
Sun, Feb. 9 Noon Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN
  2 p.m. California at Notre Dame ACCN
Thu, Feb. 13 6 p.m. Miami at NC State ACCN
  8 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ACCN
  10 p.m. Syracuse at Stanford ACCN
Sun, Feb. 16 Noon Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. Clemson at SMU ACCN
  6 p.m. Syracuse at California ACCN
Thu, Feb. 20 6 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse ACCN
  8 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sun, Feb. 23 Noon Wake Forest at Miami ACCN
  2 p.m. California at Virginia Tech ACCN
  6 p.m. Stanford at Virginia ACCN
Thu, Feb. 27 6 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACCN
  8 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame ACCN
Sun, March 2 Noon NC State at SMU ACCN
  2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Clemson ACCN
  4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACCN
  6 p.m. Duke at Florida State ACCN
Wed, March 5 1 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round		 ACCN
  3:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round		 ACCN
  6:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round		 ACCN
Thu, March 6 11 a.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round		 ACCN
  1:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round		 ACCN
  5 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round		 ACCN
  7:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Second Round		 ACCN
Fri, March 7 11 a.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 ACCN
  1:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 ACCN
  5 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 ACCN
  7:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 ACCN
