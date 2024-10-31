Agenda & Speakers Announced for the 4th Annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference

The 4th annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference is set for Thursday, November 14, 2024. The event will be held in-person at The Seaport at Pier 17 on Level-4 by invitation only. The livestream will be available for free via espnedge.com/conference.

On-stage programming runs from 4:00-6:30 p.m. ET and will be a must-watch for eager sports fans who strive to push the boundaries of advanced technology and creative storytelling. The agenda features some of ESPN’s most experienced leaders and decision makers who keep innovation top of mind, such as ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, Executive Vice President of Creative Studio and Marketing Tina Thornton, Executive Vice President of Sports Production Mike McQuade, Executive Vice President, ESPN BET, Business Development and Sports Innovation Mark L. Walker, and many more.

Dedicated space onsite housing digital immersive experiences from Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, WSC Sports, StatusPRO, ESPN Analytics, and ESPN Drone Operations will allow attendees to explore cutting-edge technology from ESPN Edge Innovation Center after hearing about the technology on-stage.

“The ESPN Edge Innovation Conference is a must-see for sports fans interested in dynamic discussions around the latest breakthroughs in sports media technology,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President of Sports Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “The event gathers top industry leaders to share their visions for the future, and explain how sports fans will benefit.”

Said Walker: “The agenda is stacked for ESPN Edge Innovation Conference this year. It’s remarkable how the event continues to grow each year. There’s a great sense of commitment and enthusiasm for this event, and that’s really exciting for our brand to grow and our fans to benefit. Sports fans will have the pleasure of hearing passionate speakers from incredible partners explain what’s going on in this rapidly-evolving space.”

Tony Reali, host of ESPN’s Around the Horn, will host the night.

Featured Speakers:

Jimmy Pitaro / Chairman, ESPN

Mark L. Walker / Executive Vice President, ESPN BET, Business Development and Sports Innovation, ESPN

Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Ariana Stolarz / Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing Practice, Accenture Song

Andy Beach / Chief Technology Officer, Media & Entertainment, Microsoft

Sarah Malkin / Director, Metaverse Entertainment, Meta

Michele Steele / Studio Anchor, Reporter, ESPN

David Min / Vice President, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company

Kaitee Daley / Senior Vice President, Digital, Social and Streaming Content, ESPN

Eve Burton / Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hearst and Co-Founder & Chairwoman, HearstLab

Zack Malet / Senior Director, Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Tina Thornton / Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing, ESPN

Mike McQuade / Executive Vice President, Sports Production, ESPN

Peter Murphy / Senior Vice President, Media & Content, Cosm

Sander Schouten / Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Beyond Sports

Arda Ö cal / Host, SportsCenter & NHL Content, ESPN

Jamie Voris / Chief Technology Officer, The Walt Disney Studios

Troy Jones / Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, StatusPRO

Agenda: (All times Eastern)

3:00 – 4:00 PM | On-site check-in, happy hour, and ESPN Edge Innovation Center is open

4:00 – 4:20 PM | Welcome & Opening Remarks with Tony Reali, Mark L. Walker, and Jimmy Pitaro

4:20 – 4:50 PM | ESPN Edge: Pushing the Limits of Cutting-Edge Technology with World-Class Partners Accenture, Microsoft, and Meta

4:50 – 5:15 PM | Investment in Media Driving Innovation

5:15 – 5:30 PM | Break

5:30 – 5:55 PM | Immersive Sports Experiences: Strategy, Wins, and What’s Next?

5:55 – 6:20 PM | XR: The Technology and Storytelling that Creates Captivating Experiences

6:20 – 6:30 PM | Closing Remarks

6:30 – 8:00 PM | Cocktail Reception powered by ESPN BET

Speakers, talent, and agenda subject to change.

Visit our website for more information about ESPN Edge.