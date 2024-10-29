Ay, Caramba! The Simpsons Funday Football Streams Live December 9 on Disney+ and ESPN+, a Real-Time Animated Monday Night Football Game Featuring the Bengals and Cowboys in the Iconic Simpsons Cartoon World

State-of-the-Art Technology: The Simpsons Funday Football Features Every Play of Bengals-Cowboys Game

Each Bengals and Cowboys player will appear as a motion-enabled, animated player for the special primetime matchup. Through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Sony’s Beyond Sports, combined with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking, fans enjoying The Simpsons Funday Football will see every snap, run, pass, score and more from the real-life Bengals and Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium as it happens.

Sony’s Beyond Sports makes it possible to combine two data sources, analyze, validate, enhance, translate to a 3D environment and stream to a desired platform in real-time and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking creates dynamic player and character movement including detailed limb movement and mannerisms.

Bart and the Bengals, Homer and the Cowboys Headline Presentation with Classic Simpson Characters and Humor

With Springfield’s Atoms Stadium as the setting, The Simpsons Funday Football will be a true family affair as Bart Simpson sides with Joe Burrow and the Bengals while Homer aligns with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. For most of the game, Bart and Homer will let their new Bengals and Cowboys teammates manage the action, but the iconic father and son duo won’t sit on the sidelines for the entire game. Each will select key opportunities to play offense and/or defense, replacing a player and joining his other 10 teammates on the field.

Surrounding the gameplay, Marge and Lisa will interview players during the game and Maggie will fly the SkyCam, while popular characters, show references and aesthetics will bring a real Sunday-night-with-the-Simpsons feel to Monday Night Football.

A Myriad of Simpsons Characters: The telecast will feature dozens the show’s iconic characters, with each character playing into their well-known persona.



Authentic Simpsons Voices: Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith will voice several of their characters in prerecorded bits and skits.



Picking Sides: Homer and Bart will rally their supporters who will join them on their respective sidelines throughout the matchup. Lisa, Krusty, Nelson, Milhouse and Ralph will be with Bart (Bengals); while Carl, Barney, Lenny and Moe will be with Homer (Cowboys).



Custom Simpsons Scenes and Writing: Outside of the live game, Simpsons producers have written original content for the telecast that will be utilized before, during and after the game.



The Simpsons Music: The timeless theme song and more jingles from the show will be employed.



The Simpsons and ESPN: Animated segments incorporating Stephen A. Smith , Peyton and Eli Manning and more will appear in the telecast, with their segments written by the Simpsons creators.



Bengals and Cowboys Players: Players from both teams will have pre-recorded segments which include interactions with Simpsons characters.



ESPN’s In-House NFL Personalities, Simpsons Fans to Call the Action

The Simpsons Funday Football will have its own animated commentators, as ESPN’s Simpsons enthusiasts Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky will provide football strategy discussion with Drew Carter calling the game action. Kimes, Orlovsky and Carter will be animated in the style of the Simpsons and don ESPN Edge Innovation Partner’s Meta Quest Pro headsets to experience the game from Springfield thanks to VR technology and Sony’s Beyond Sports’ Virtual Commentator Technology.

ESPN’s First Funday Football Received Numerous Sports Emmys, Record Disney+ Viewership

The second edition of Funday Football follows ESPN’s Toy Story Funday Football in October 2023, also presented by Disney, ESPN and the NFL, and utilized NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Sony’s Beyond Sports’ Technology and Hawk-Eye Innovation’s skeletal data. The first-of-its-kind presentation for the NFL won three Sports Emmys – Outstanding Production Design, George Wensel Technical Achievement and Outstanding Graphic Design – and was recognized with four additional US Festival Awards. The creative endeavor was ESPN’s first fully animated NFL telecast, delivering the biggest live event to-date on Disney+ (based on peak concurrency). More on ESPN’s unmatched alternate telecast history is available here.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters on the Traditional Call of Monday Night Football

ESPN’s Monday Night Football traditional telecast will have Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on the call, live from AT&T Stadium. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will primarily focus on the traditional presentation while also periodically checking in on The Simpsons Funday Football.

The Simpsons + Disney

The iconic Simpsons franchise joined the Disney family during the 20th Century Fox acquisition. Disney+ is the streaming home of The Simpsons, with 35 seasons and over 750 episodes.