Broadcast Teams for ESPN Radio’s Exclusive National Audio Coverage of 2024 MLB Championship Series Starting October 13

ESPN Radio will continue its exclusive, national audio coverage of the 2024 MLB Postseason with the Championship Series starting Sunday, October 13. The broadcast teams for each of the two series are listed below.

American League:

  • Detroit Tigers/Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Pérez (analyst), Tim Kurkjian (analyst). 

National League:

  • New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres/Los Angeles Dodgers: Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Doug Glanville (analyst).

Major League Baseball recently released the schedule with start times for the first several days of each Championship Series matchup.

ESPN Radio broadcasts the entire MLB Postseason, culminating with the World Series. More information about commentator assignments and additional coverage will be announced soon.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected][email protected].

