ESPN and SiriusXM Team Up to Offer Subscribers Even More Ways to Access the Content They Love

BURBANK, Calif., and NEW YORK – October 22, 2024 – ESPN and SiriusXM today announced even more ways for their subscribers to access the content they love, with select SiriusXM subscribers in the U.S. now able to get up to a 6-month subscription to ESPN+, and new and existing ESPN+ subscribers in the U.S. will be eligible to get a 6-month subscription to SiriusXM’s streaming-only service beginning later this month[1].

Through this offer, ESPN+ subscribers will be able to access SiriusXM’s full library of content on the SiriusXM app, including hundreds of expertly curated, ad-free music channels, the most extensive lineup of live pro and college sporting events in audio, and more than 20 sports-focused channels that deliver reactions and analysis from industry experts and insiders 24/7. They’ll also be able to stay informed and entertained with the latest in news and politics, entertainment, comedy, and beyond with celebrity interviews, iconic hosts, trusted opinions, non-stop laughs, and so much more, available only on SiriusXM.

Eligible SiriusXM subscribers, beginning with Platinum VIP and expanding to additional tiers next month, can access ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, where they can view thousands of live sports events and replays, on-demand original content, premium articles, and more. ESPN+ offers sports fans more than 32,000 live sports events each year, including exclusive UFC events; more than 50 exclusive and 1,000 out-of-market NHL games per season; college sports including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences, top domestic and international soccer, golf, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, MLB games, international cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows, and access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

“Collaborating with SiriusXM on this offer will not only provide ESPN+ subscribers with access to their vast entertainment offerings, but it also opens the door for SiriusXM customers to experience our premium sports content on ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment and ESPN. “This deal underscores our commitment to providing consumers with unparalleled access to best-in-class programming spanning all genres and interests.”

“ESPN and SiriusXM are powerhouses in sports news and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to expand upon our longstanding relationship with this new agreement,” said Jeff Dallesandro, Senior Vice President, Streaming Distribution Partnerships, SiriusXM. “Designed to bring listeners and viewers closer to the personalities, players, teams and leagues they love by combining both SiriusXM’s and ESPN+’s live sports programming, exclusive analysis, and extensive on-demand content, this collaboration will deliver value for fans while also potentially driving growth for each brand.”

Throughout this college football season, ESPN and SiriusXM are also teaming up to deliver fans great programming on ESPN Radio’s College Campus tour. The tour features ESPN Radio and SiriusXM College Sports Radio shows broadcasting live on Saturday mornings from a customized Airstream trailer at prime tailgating locations. ESPN Radio and SiriusXM hosts will be at some of the season’s biggest college football matchups, including this Saturday’s SEC matchup between Texas and Vanderbilt in Nashville.

[1] Separate activation and subscription enrollment required for each offer. Additional terms and eligibility rules apply. Offers are available for a limited time. Details on how to claim this offer will be shared directly to customers who receive marketing emails for their respective subscriptions.

###

ABOUT ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

ABOUT SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Scott Mayer

[email protected]

Olivia Coryell

[email protected]

Kevin Bruns

[email protected]