ESPN BET Launches “Frozen Frenzy Jackpot” Promotion in Support of the V Foundation

ESPN BET, an official sports betting partner of the NHL, has introduced a new hockey promotion, the Frozen Frenzy Jackpot, which will support the V Foundation for Cancer Research during ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy.

On October 22, with all 32 NHL teams in action, ESPN BET will have a jackpot that will grow by $500 with every goal scored, up to $50,000. Customers will receive one entry for every $10+ NHL parlay/SGP placed on that night’s games. Following the game action, 50 entries will be drawn at random and the jackpot will be distributed evenly across the winners as bonus bets. ESPN BET will match the total jackpot with a contribution to the V Foundation, with 100% of direct donations going directly to cancer research.

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, is available in 19 states.